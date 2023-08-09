Reflex Advanced Materials Receives Authorization to Proceed for Drill Program on Ruby Graphite Project in Montana, USA

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reflex Advanced Materials Corp. (CSE: RFLX), (OTCQB:RFLXF), (FSE:HF2) (“Reflex” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce that it has received approval for its exploration drilling program from the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) and the Montana Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) and a formal Authorization to Proceed with its highly anticipated summer 2023 drill program (the, “Program”) for the Ruby Graphite project in Montana, USA.



The Ruby Graphite project is the flagship asset in the Company’s portfolio, known for being a past producing graphite mine until 1948 and being the only known source of vein and flake graphite in the United States. With the receipt of the authorization, the Company can now advance its exploration efforts and execute its initial drill program to begin to assess the economic viability of the Ruby Graphite project.

The drill program, scheduled to commence in the coming days, will be 3500m total and is aimed at defining potential graphitic mineralization, determining the project's geological characteristics, and enhancing the overall understanding of the Ruby Graphite project.

Paul Gorman, CEO of Reflex Advanced Materials Corp, expressed his enthusiasm regarding the receipt of the drill permits, stating, "We are thrilled to have received the necessary approvals from the Bureau of Land Management and Department of Environmental Quality to proceed with our summer 2023 drill program on the Ruby Graphite project. This milestone marks a significant step forward for Reflex."

The company has lined up all drilling contractors and supplies in the starting blocks ready for the receipt of this drilling authorization. Thanks to the organized preparation of all pertinent personnel and supplies, the teams will start the setup of the drill locations immediately.

About Reflex Advanced Materials

Reflex Advanced Materials Corp. is a mineral exploration company based in British Columbia. Its objective is to locate and, if warranted, develop economic mineral properties in the strategic metals and advanced materials space. It is focused on improving domestic specialty mineral infrastructure efficiencies to meet surging national demand by North American manufacturers. The Company is working to advance its Ruby Graphite Project, located in Beaverhead County, Montana, and ZigZag Lake Lithium Property, located in Thunder Bay Mining Division, Crescent Lake Area, Ontario.

For more information, please review the Company’s filings available at www.sedar.com.

