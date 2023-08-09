Cross Laminated Timber Market Expected to Reach $3.7 Billion by 2032 | Mercer, SmartLam, Stora, Oyj, XLam, Schilliger

Cross Laminated Timber Market size was valued for $1,575.50 million in 2020 and is estimated to reach $3,735.90 million by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.4%

Cross Laminated Timber is gaining traction as a sustainable and versatile building material. Its use in construction reduces the carbon footprint and offers faster construction times. As eco-friendly practices become more prevalent in the construction industry, the CLT market is poised for significant growth.

Cross-laminated timber is available in different number of layers known as plies. Commonly available layer types are 3-ply, 5-ply, and other. Among these, the 5-ply cross-laminated timber segment dominated the cross laminated timber market share in terms of revenue in 2022 and is expected to grow with high CAGR. This is mainly attributed to relatively cheaper price and versatile usability.

Moreover, the market is segmented on the basis of structure type, which includes wall, roof and floor, and others. The roof and floor segment registered a high market share in 2022, in terms of revenue. Cross-laminated timber roofs and floors offer stability, durability, and resistance to deformation, making the building structure stronger. However, the walls segment is expected to witness growth at a higher CAGR during the forecast period owing to increasing urbanization which requires which requires construction of new buildings.

Furthermore, the market is analyzed with respect to different applications of cross-laminated timber, including residential and non-residential. The residential segment accounted for a higher market share in terms of revenue in 2022, mainly due to the increasing population and rising demand for sustainable construction materials. However, the non-residential segment is expected to dominate the cross laminated timber market forecast by growing with the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to rapid urbanization in developing nations. The market is mainly driven by a rise in residential and commercial buildings that make use of cross-laminated timber. In addition, the degrading climate of the earth has increased demand for sustainable construction materials driving demand for timber in the construction sector. However, lumber or wood is infamous for fluctuating cost with weather changes, wildfires, trade disputes, gap between demand and supply, and various other political and non-political factors. Thus, fluctuations in the cost of raw wood which is used for making cross-laminated timber is expected to restrain the cross laminated timber market growth in the coming years.

In 2022, Europe dominated the cross laminated timber market, in terms of revenue. Moreover, the cross laminated timber market in North America is anticipated to grow with a higher CAGR during the forecast period. Moreover, growth in population in countries, such as China, India, Singapore, and Indonesia is an instrumental factor in the high market growth in Asia-Pacific.

Various key players in the cross laminated timber market have adopted many development strategies such as product launches, business expansion, acquisitions, partnerships, and mergers. For example, Stora Enso, a major player in the cross laminated timber market, inaugurated a new production site for cross-laminated timber (CLT) in Ždírec, the Czech Republic in October 2022. This more than $80 million investment is expected to allow the company to meet the increasing demand for sustainable, cost-effective cross-laminated timber. This expansion is estimated to ramp up the annual production capacity to approximately 120,000 m³. Moreover, in June 2023, Mayr-Melnhof Holz Holding AG inaugurated a cross-laminated timber production plant in Leoben. The plant has the capacity to produce 140,000 m3 cross-laminated timber annually.

However, various businesses in the cross laminated timber market are expected to witness a slow growth rate in the coming year, owing to the looming recession in major countries driven by the Ukraine-Russia war. The inflation has already led to higher prices of materials in construction sectors which is the end-user industry of cross-laminated timber and related products.

