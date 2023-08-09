Car Rental Market Size, Share, Industry Statistics and Future Trends 2023-2028

The growing trend of the shared economy is rising a shift in consumer preferences which represents one of the key factors driving the car rental market growth .

The global car rental market size reached US$ 79.2 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 95.7 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.1% during 2023-2028.

Industry Definition and Application:

Car rental is a service that allows individuals to rent automobiles for a specified period. This duration can range from a few hours to several weeks, depending on the customer's needs. The service is typically used by people who need a vehicle temporarily, such as those traveling away from home, people who don't own a car, or owners of damaged or destroyed vehicles who are awaiting repair or insurance compensation.

Car rental services are offered by various companies and are commonly available in many locations worldwide, including airports, city centers, and specific neighborhoods. These companies maintain a fleet of vehicles of different types and sizes to cater to a variety of customer requirements. The service often includes options for insurance and extras like GPS navigation systems, baby seats, and more. Some companies also offer membership programs with perks, such as free rental days and other benefits. Today, with the advent of technology, many car rental companies allow customers to make and manage their bookings online, providing a convenient and user-friendly service.

Car Rental Market Trends:

The growing trend of the shared economy is rising a shift in consumer preferences which represents one of the key factors driving the growth of the car rental market across the globe. Consumers are moving from car ownership to shared mobility, along with increasing environmental and financial consciousness, which is significantly boosting the growth of the market. Rapid urbanization, especially in emerging economies, and growing global tourism, are contributing to the growth of the market. As more people travel for business and leisure, the demand for rental cars increases, particularly at airports and city centers.

The market is also driven by the widespread adoption of technology which is revolutionizing the car rental industry. With the rise of mobile applications and digital platforms, customers can now easily book a vehicle, compare prices, and choose from various options, all from their smartphones. In addition to this, in-car technologies like GPS and digital payments are enhancing the rental experience. Businesses are increasingly leveraging car rental services for their fleet management needs. Renting vehicles reduces the financial burden associated with owning, maintaining, and insuring a large fleet. Apart from this, governments in various countries across the world are implementing regulations that promote car rentals. For instance, restrictions on private vehicle ownership due to environmental concerns are propelling the growth of the market.

Car rental companies are including electric and hybrid vehicles in their fleets to appeal to eco-conscious customers. This not only reduces carbon emissions but also makes the companies eligible for certain incentives offered by governments. Car rental companies are entering into strategic collaborations with airlines, hotels, and travel agencies to reach a larger customer base. They also offer customer loyalty programs to maintain customer retention and repeat business. Moreover, the rising disposable income, especially in developing countries, is increasing the likelihood of people availing of car rental services which are creating a positive outlook for the market across the globe.

Car Rental Market 2023-2028 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the car rental market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

• Avis Budget Group, Inc.

• Carzonrent India Private Limited

• Eco rent a car

• Sixt SE

• Localiza

• Enterprise Holdings, Inc.

• Enterprise Rent-A-Car

• Europcar

• The Hertz Corporation

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global car rental market based on booking type, rental length, vehicle type, application, end-user and region.

Breakup by Booking Type:

• Offline Booking

• Online Booking

Breakup by Rental Length:

• Short Term

• Long Term

Breakup by Vehicle Type:

• Luxury

• Executive

• Economy

• SUVs

• Others

Breakup by Application:

• Leisure/Tourism

• Business

Breakup by End-User:

• Self-Driven

• Chauffeur-Driven

Breakup by Region:

• North America

• Asia Pacific

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

