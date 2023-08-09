Immersion Coolers Market Projected to Reach USD 4,462.98 million, at a CAGR of 7.01% from 2023 to 2030 – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Immersion Cooler Industry Growth Boost by Advancements In Technology, Such As The Development Of Portable Immersion Coolers With User-friendly Interfaces

New York, US, Aug. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a Comprehensive Report by MRFR/Market Research Future (MRFR),” Immersion Coolers Market Research Report Information by Type, Cooling Capacity, Region, Application, and Sales Channel - Forecast Till 2030”, the Immersion Coolers market is forecast to cultivate considerably over the valuation period from 2022 to 2030 at a considerable CAGR of nearly 7.01 %. The study documents offer projections related to the global market's expanding revenue records, which will likely reach a market of USD 4,462.98 million by the end of 2030. As per the reports, the market was valued at nearly USD 2,611.97 million in 2022.

Immersion Coolers Market Overview:

The global Immersion Coolers Market has advanced extremely recently. The primary features causing a surge in market performance are the need for accurate and consistent temperature control and the increasing demand for temperature control in various end-use industries.

Competitive Analysis

The list of the top leaders across the global Market for Immersion Coolers includes players such as:

Lister GmbH (Germany)

Thermo Fisher Scientific (United States)

Peter Huber Kältemaschinenbau AG (Germany)

VWR International, LLC (United States)

SP Scientific (United States)

Daikin Industries, Ltd (Japan)

Polyscience (United States)

JULABO GmbH (Germany)

Northern Brewer (United States)

Analis (Belgium)

Among others.





Immersion Coolers Market USP Covered

Market Drivers

Market Restraints

On the other hand, several parameters may have an adverse impact on the development of the global market for Immersion Coolers. One of the primary constraints restricting the advancement of the market's performance of the global Immersion Coolers Market is the high prices associated with raw materials.

Immersion Coolers Market COVID-19 Impact

The global health crisis of COVID-19 has affected more than 200 countries worldwide. The pandemic severely impacted the majority of the industry sectors as it led to several governments imposing partial or complete lockdowns across most parts of the world. The shortage of labor, disruption in the supply chain network, shortage of raw materials, and fluctuation in the prices of transport choices have caused a major revenue loss in the global market for Immersion Coolers. However, the rapid expansion in the population and fast vaccination rates around the globe is anticipated to positively affect the development of the global market for Immersion Coolers over the coming years.

Report Scope:

Report Metrics Details Market Size 2030 2030: USD 4,462.98 million CAGR during 2023-2030 7.01% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast 2023-2030 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered cooling capacity, type, application, sales channel and region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World Key Market Opportunities Advancements In Technology, Such As The Development Of Portable Immersion Coolers With User-friendly Interfaces Key Market Dynamics Increasing Demand For Temperature Control In Various End-use Industries, Such As Biotechnology, Pharmaceuticals, Healthcare, And Chemical Industries Growing Need For Efficient And Effective Cooling Solutions To Prevent Damage To Equipment And Samples During Research And Development Processes



Immersion Coolers Market Segment Analysis

Among all the cooling capacities, the above 10-20kW segment ensured the leading spot across the global market for immersion coolers in 2022, with the largest contribution of around USD 834.57 million. Among all the types, the low-temperature immersion coolers segment ensured the leading spot across the global market for immersion coolers in 2022, with the largest contribution of around USD 1,873.22 million. Among all the application areas, the manufacturing industry segment ensured the leading spot across the global market for immersion coolers in 2022, with the largest contribution of around USD 887.29 million. Among all the sales channels, the manufacturer/distributor/service provider segment ensured the leading spot across the global market for immersion coolers in 2022, with the largest contribution of around USD 1,973.26 million.

Immersion Coolers Market Regional Analysis

The region-wise Immersion Coolers Market has been divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

The research documents by MRFR indicate that the North American Region secured a leading position across the global Immersion Coolers industry in 2022 with the largest contribution of nearly 31.65%. The region is known for vital expansion contributors such as Mexico, the U.S., and Canada. North American immersion cooler market is very economical, with numerous key participants such as Lauda-Brinkmann, Julabo, and Thermo Fisher Scientific. These firms provide a wide range of immersion cooling solutions and have a firm regional presence. On the other hand, the availability of alternative cooling technologies and the high cost of immersion cooling solutions are projected to have a negative impact on the performance of the regional market.



The European Region projects to ensure the second spot across the global Immersion Coolers industry over the coming years. The region is known for the presence of vital expansion contributors such as France, Germany, and the U.K. The region's main parameter supporting regional market expansion is the increasing adoption of industrial automation. Furthermore, factors such as the rising trend of R&D investments and growing demand for energy-efficient cooling solutions are also projected to positively impact the growth of the regional market over the coming years.

The Asia-pacific Region is anticipated to secure the maximum growth across the global Immersion Coolers industry over the coming years. The regional market will display the maximum expansion rate over the assessment era. The region is known for the presence of vital expansion contributors such as India, China, and Indonesia. The main parameter supporting regional market expansion is the presence of developing economies across the region.

