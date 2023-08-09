Industrial Explosives Market to Surpass $11.72 Billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

Industrial explosives are high-strength blasting materials commonly deployed in mining, quarrying, and construction operations. These explosives rapidly transform into gases under elevated pressure and temperature conditions when appropriately triggered.

According to the report, the global Industrial Explosives market is estimated to be valued at US$ 7.6 billion in 2022 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period (2022-2030).



Analysts’ Views on Global Industrial Explosives Market

Growing demand for explosives from mining industry is expected to drive industrial explosives market growth. Growth of minning industry is also expected to contribute to market growth. According to the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MOSPI), mining production in India increased 6.40 percent in May of 2023 over the same month in the previous year.

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Industrial Explosives Market:

Growing number of tunnel construction and development projects are a recent trend observed in the market. According to India Infrastructure Research, the tunnelling sector offers a strong pipeline of over 500 tunnels, spanning a length of around 1,000 km across sectors like roads, railways and metro rail. The sector holds immense promise for contractors, consultants, and technology and equipment providers.

Global Industrial Explosives Market - Drivers

Growing coal-fired power generation sector to foster industrial explosive market growth

Increasing demand for power due to growing population and rapid urbanization are key factor augmenting growth of coal-fired power generation sector. According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), by 2040, the power generated using coal is expected to account for nearly 29% share in overall generated power, witnessing a decline of nearly 11% in its share between 2012 and 2040. Hence, growing coal-fired power generation sector is expected to foster industrial explosive market growth.

Industrial Explosives Market Report Coverage

Report Coverage Details Base Year: 2022 Market Size in 2022: US$ 7,600.0 Mn Historical Data for: 2017 to 2021 Forecast Period: 2023 to 2030 Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR: 5.6% 2030 Value Projection: US$ 11,718.7 Mn Geographies covered: North America: U.S. and Canada

U.S. and Canada Latin America: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America

Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America Europe: Germany, U.K., Spain, France, Italy, Russia, and Rest of Europe

Germany, U.K., Spain, France, Italy, Russia, and Rest of Europe Asia Pacific: China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, ASEAN, and Rest of Asia Pacific

China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, ASEAN, and Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East: GCC Countries, Israel, and Rest of Middle East, South Africa, North Africa, and Central Africa Segments covered: By Type: High Explosives and Blasting Agents

High Explosives and Blasting Agents By End-use industry: Metal Mining, on-Metal Mining, Quarrying, Construction, and Others Companies covered: Orica Limited, Irish Industrial Explosives Limited, Dyno Nobel Pty Limited/ Incitec Pivot Ltd., NOF Corporation, AEL Mining Services Ltd. / AECI Group, EURENCO, Enaex S.A., Austin Powder Holdings Company, Maxamcorp Holding S.L., and Exsa S.A. Growth Drivers: A rise in the demand for construction materials sourced through quarrying

The increasing number of tunnel construction and development projects Restraints & Challenges: Environmental ConcernsEnvironmental Concerns

Dangers related to the use of explosives

Increasing demand for industrial explosives from construction sector to propel market growth

Growing use of industrial explosives for excavation for building foundations, road carving, and demolition work in construction industry is expected to drive market growth. Moreover, key players are adopting various growth strategies to meet the growing demand across end user industries. For instance, in Febuary 2023, AzerBlast” Limited Liability Company (LLC), “AzerGold” CJSC’s subsidiary company, launched the construction of a manufacturing plant which will produce explosives for industrial use

Global Industrial Explosives Market – Restrain

Environmental concerns associated with industrial explsoives to hamper market growth

Industrial explosives are need to be handled or disposed of properly, as they can have adverse environmental impacts. The release of harmful gases, pollution of water bodies, and disturbance to ecosystems are some of the environmental concerns associated with the use of explosives. Growing environmental regulations due to rising concerns are expected to hamper the market growth.

Global Industrial Explosives Market – Opportunities

Growing number of merger and aquasition in the market is expected to provide significant market growth opportunities

Key players in the Industrial Explosives market growth stratgeies such as merger and acquisition in order to gain competitive edge in the market. For instance, in June 2021,Chemring Group PLC had completed the acquisition of Cubica Technology Limited and Q6 Holdings Limited. This strategic move is anticipated to generate additional prospects for Chemring Group PLC to strengthen and expedite its Roke business.

Global Industrial Explosives Market - Key Developments

In November 2019, Stockholm, Sweden: Epiroc, a productivity partner for the mining and infrastructure industries, has entered into a partnership with world-leading commercial explosives provider Orica to jointly develop a semi-automated explosives delivery system, enabling safer and more productive blasting operations in underground mines.

In September 2019, Blasting and explosives leader BME, a member of South Africa-based Omnia Group, has announced a joint venture in Canada with Consbec, the largest surface drilling and blasting contractor in Canada.

Key Market Takeaways:

Global Industrial Explosives market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period, owing to the growing mining industry coupled with the increasing use of explosive from costruction sector.

On the basis of Type, High Explosives segment is expected to hold a dominant position, owing to the growing demand for blasting agents from mining sector

On the basis of End use industry, metal mining segment is expected to hold a dominant position, owing to the growing demand for earth minerals from electronics.

On the basis of region, Asia Pacific is expected to hold a dominant position over the forecast period, due to easy availability of earth minerals, cost-effective labor, and a growing demand for explosives in mining industry.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the global Industrial Explosives market include Orica Limited, Irish Industrial Explosives Limited, Dyno Nobel Pty Limited/ Incitec Pivot Ltd., NOF Corporation, AEL Mining Services Ltd. / AECI Group, EURENCO, Enaex S.A., Austin Powder Holdings Company, Maxamcorp Holding S.L., and Exsa S.A.

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Industrial Explosives Market By Type: High Explosives Blasting Agents

Global Industrial Explosives Market By End-use industry: Metal Mining Non-Metal Mining Quarrying Construction Others

Global Industrial Explosives Market By Region: North America By Country: U.S. Canada Latin America By Country: Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Europe By Country: Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific By Country China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East By Country: GCC Countries Israel Rest of Middle East Africa By Country/Region: South Africa Central Africa North Africa



