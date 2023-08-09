U.S. Mortar and Admixtures Market Expected to Reach $11.8 Bn by 2032 | BASF, Fritz-Pak, Mapei, Pidilite, Saint-Gobain

U.S. mortar and admixtures market size was valued at $5,683.9 million in 2020 and is projected to reach $11,798.7 million by 2032, registering a CAGR of 4.3%

PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “U.S. Mortar and Admixtures Market by Type, Grade, and End User: Opportunity Analysis and Industry forecast, 2023–2032,” The U.S. mortar and admixtures market size was valued at $5,683.9 million in 2020 and is projected to reach $11,798.7 million by 2032, registering a CAGR of 4.3% from 2023 to 2032.

The U.S. mortar and admixtures market is driven by the construction industry's need for high-performance building materials. Mortar additives are being developed to improve workability, strength, and durability of construction projects, aligning with sustainability goals.

There are various types of mortar and admixtures available in the market including skim coating mortar, concrete repair, anchoring and grouting, masonry structure product, admixtures for mortar, other products for construction, road engineering, and strengthening. Out of these, the masonry structures product segment accounted for a higher U.S. mortar and admixtures market share in 2020 in terms of revenue, owing to the high investment in the repair of old buildings and infrastructures. In addition, the U.S. has a large inventory of buildings and infrastructure that were built in the first half of the 20th century, which require extensive repair. On the other hand, the road engineering segment is expected to dominate the U.S. mortar and admixtures market forecast by growing with the highest CAGR, owing to increasing investments for the repair of aging road infrastructure.

Furthermore, on the basis of grade, the market is categorized into structural and non-structural grade mortar and admixtures. Out of these two, the non-structural grade segment registered a high market share in 2020, in terms of revenue. This is attributed to their large-scale utilization in the repair, and construction of interior and exterior non-load bearing elements of the buildings. In addition, non-structural products are also used for patch repair or surficial treatment of infrastructural projects and buildings. In the U.S., investment in home repair and renovation is increasing each year, which is expected to be the major driver of this segment.

However, the high CAGR of the structural segment is anticipated in the coming years, owing to their utilization in the repair and construction of the load-bearing structural members of bridges, buildings, tunnels, and others. These structures are being repaired and rehabilitated in the country, which is driving this segment’s growth. On the basis of the end user, the market is categorized into residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructural, and others. The infrastructural segment accounted for a higher market share in terms of revenue in 2020, attributed to the increase in the construction of infrastructure such as roads, bridges, tunnels, communication towers, and more which is backed by various federal government policies and fund allocations. Contrarily, the residential segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to rapid industrialization in the country.

The market is mainly driven by the rise in residential and commercial buildings, as well as the rising construction of infrastructure projects that make extensive use of mortar and admixtures. In addition, investments in the rehabilitation of aging infrastructure in the country are also expected to have a major role in the U.S. mortar and admixtures market growth. However, high cost of specialized mortar and admixtures are expected to restrain the U.S. mortar and admixtures market growth in the coming years.

Various key players in the U.S. mortar and admixtures market have adopted many development strategies such as product launches, business expansion, acquisitions, partnerships, and mergers. For example, in February 2021, MAPEI launched Planibond SBA two-component, epoxy bonding adhesives made for application in segmental bridges. In addition, Sika USA also launched its new ready-to-use grout at Coverings 2022 in Las Vegas. However, various businesses in the U.S. mortar and admixtures market are expected to witness a slow growth rate in the coming year, owing to the looming recession in major countries driven by the Ukraine-Russia war. The inflation has already led to higher prices of materials and related products in the construction sector.

The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging U.S. mortar and admixtures market trends and dynamics.

By type, the masonry structures product segment was the largest revenue generator in 2020.

By grade, the non-structural segment generated the highest revenue in 2020.

By end user, the infrastructural segment dominated the market in 2020.

The key players within the U.S. mortar and admixtures market are profiled in this report, and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help understand competitive outlook of the U.S. mortar and admixtures industry.

The report provides an extensive analysis of the current trends and emerging opportunities of the market.

In-depth U.S. mortar and admixtures market analysis is conducted by constructing estimations for the key segments between 2023 and 2032.



