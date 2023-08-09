TAIWAN, August 9 - President Tsai meets 2023 Ketagalan Forum international participants

On the morning of August 9, President Tsai Ing-wen met with international participants from the Ketagalan Forum – 2023 Indo-Pacific Security Dialogue. In remarks, President Tsai said that, standing on the frontline of the defense of democracy, Taiwan has continued to strengthen cooperation with other democracies – including the United States, Japan, the European Union, Australia, and Canada – to exchange experiences on combating disinformation and protect the freedom of speech. The president said she looks forward to more interactions and cooperation to safeguard our values of freedom and democracy. She expressed her belief that, despite the formidable challenges before us, we will stand together and give our all to defend our shared values and contribute to the international community.

A translation of President Tsai's remarks follows:



This year's Ketagalan Forum – Indo-Pacific Security Dialogue successfully concluded yesterday. I thank our esteemed guests for traveling from all over the world to attend. By taking part, you have shown your support for a free, open, stable, and prosperous Indo-Pacific region. I am glad to meet with you here at the Presidential Office today to continue our exchange of ideas on issues of mutual concern.

The forum this year looked into the situation across the Taiwan Strait and the global security order, the impact of gray-zone tactics such as information and cognitive warfare, and challenges facing democracies. Taiwan's role in global supply chain restructuring was also discussed. These issues are major challenges that must be overcome through cooperation between democracies. Standing on the frontline of the defense of democracy, Taiwan constantly faces cognitive warfare, disinformation campaigns, and cyberattacks.

In recent years, Taiwan has continued to strengthen cooperation with other democracies – including the United States, Japan, the European Union, Australia, and Canada – to exchange experiences on combating disinformation and protect the freedom of speech. We look forward to more cooperation with the home countries of our guests here today to jointly safeguard the values of democracy and freedom. Taiwan's civil society will also share its experiences in these areas with our partners around the world.

By coming here to take part in the Ketagalan Forum, you have demonstrated the importance that you attach to Taiwan. We thank our international friends for openly emphasizing that peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait are indispensable to global security and prosperity. The region in which we live is facing a critical juncture. I hope that our guests will continue to use their influence on the international stage to jointly uphold peace and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region.

I firmly believe that, despite the formidable challenges before us, just as former Prime Minister Andrus Ansip of Estonia said yesterday at the Ketagalan Forum, no democratic country should have to fight its battles alone. We will stand together and give our all to defend our shared values and contribute to the international community.

Former Prime Minister Ansip then delivered remarks, saying that he was honored to attend the Ketagalan Forum. He thanked President Tsai and Taiwan for their kind welcome on behalf of the keynote speakers at the forum.

Former Prime Minister Ansip stated that Taiwan's achievements are the result of the dedicated work of its people, and that he admires the free people of Taiwan as well as Taiwan's strong democracy and flourishing economy.

Former Prime Minister Ansip said that on this visit, he has been most impressed by Taiwan's production of the world's most advanced microchips. Noting that we are living in extraordinary times, he said that crises, wars, and lack of reciprocity in relations with the People's Republic of China have made many people reassess the global situation. He added that through the war unleashed by Russia and the energy crisis it initiated in Europe, we have realized how dangerous unilateral dependence on an authoritarian state is – an understanding that has led us to demand technological sovereignty in several areas.

Former Prime Minister Ansip stated that Europe's quest for technological sovereignty does not mean isolationism, protectionism, or the end of liberal trade, but to the contrary, means that we must balance these trends with even closer cooperation between democracies, wherever they might be located on the globe. Like-minded countries like Taiwan and countries of the European Union must stick together even more, he added.

Former Prime Minister Ansip noted that Taiwan and Estonia are like-minded countries and democratic partners sharing the common values of democracy, freedom, and respect for human rights. He said that he will make every effort to build good ties with Taiwan and expressed confidence that cooperation between Estonia and Taiwan and between the European Union and Taiwan will deepen, as well as his desire to contribute to these relations.

The former prime minister thanked President Tsai once again for hosting the forum participants and wished Taiwan a bright future.

Other visiting forum participants included Chairman of India's National Maritime Foundation Karambir Singh, Member of the Lithuanian Seimas Vilius Semėška, Vice President for International Security and Diplomacy at the US's Asia Society Policy Institute Daniel Russel, and Director of the Interdisciplinary Cyber Research Center at Tel Aviv University Isaac Ben-Israel.