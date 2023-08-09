Surge in demand to Food Robotics Market reach $5,787.9 million by 2031; Growing at a CAGR of 10.4%

Food Robotics Market

Rise in robotics applications in automotive, electrical & electronics, metal, chemical & plastics, and food sectors.

PORTLAND, OR, US, August 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Food Robotics Market was pegged at $2.04 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $5.78 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 10.4% from 2022 to 2031. Rise in robotics applications in automotive, electrical & electronics, metal, chemical & plastics, and food sectors and surge in food safety regulations have boosted the global food robotics market. However, lack of expertise hampers the market growth. On the contrary, surge in technological advancements and increase in demand for packaged food would open new opportunities in the future.

𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐎𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2363

Technological advancement across various industries widens the application horizon of robotics. Robotics is applicable in sectors such as automotive, electrical & electronics, metal, chemical & plastics, and food. Over the past few years, robotics has gained traction in the food & beverage industry, attributed to the advantages offered by these robots such as high speed of productivity, better cleanliness & hygiene, more flexibility, and others.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

The key players profiled in the report are Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, ABB Group, Rockwell Automation Incorporated, Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., Kuka AG, Fanuc Corporation, Yaskawa Electric Corporation, Seiko Epson Corporation, Staubli International AG, and Universal Robotics A/S.

Based on type, the articulated segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than two-fifths of the market. However, the SCARA segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 11.9% from 2022 to 2031.

𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐍𝐨𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/5628624e0b3cb3d0ba294722d754ac15

On the basis of application, the palletizing segment dominated the market in terms of revenue in 2020, contributing to around two-fifths of the market. However, the processing segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 12.2% during the forecast period.

Increase in the food safety regulations is anticipated to drive the demand for food robotics in the near future. In addition, it is expected that manual labor can be completely replaced with industrial robots. These robots are advantageous as they can perform multiple tasks at the same time, leading to improved productivity. The changes in lifestyle of people have resulted in surge in demand for packaged and ready-to-eat food products, which in turn is anticipated to boost the demand for food robotics during the analysis period.

Articulated segment is expected to maintain dominance in the global food robotics market during the forecast period. However, SCARA is anticipated to gain traction in the near future, owing to increase in demand for automation in the food & beverage industry.

𝐒𝐩𝐞𝐚𝐤 𝐓𝐨 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/2363

The market is segmented based on type, payload, application, and geography. Based on type, the market is divided into articulated, cartesian, SCARA, parallel, cylindrical, collaborative, and others. On the basis of payload, it is classified into low, medium, and high. The application areas of the food Robotics industry are broadly classified into palletizing, packaging, repackaging, pick & place, processing, and others. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the global food robotics market till 2031.

𝐁𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐬𝐞 𝐒𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬:

Food Packaging Equipment Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/food-packaging-equipment-market

Meat Processing Equipment Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/meat-processing-equipment-market

Portable Food Safety Detectors Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/portable-food-safety-detectors-market-A07067

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐔𝐬

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.