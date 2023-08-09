An Ultimate Guide to Manual Spray Guns Market Expected to Reach $2.6 Billion by 2032

Manual Spray Guns Market Expected to Reach $2.6 Billion by 2032

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Manual Spray Guns Market," The manual spray guns market analysis was valued at $1.8 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $2.6 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 2.8% from 2023 to 2032.

Manual spray guns are essential tools used in a variety of industries, from automotive to furniture manufacturing. These guns offer precise application of coatings, paints, and adhesives, resulting in a uniform finish. The market is witnessing a shift towards technologically advanced spray guns that offer increased efficiency, reduced overspray, and ease of use.

Paint spray gun is a painting equipment used by professionals as well as DIYers to coat various surfaces by spraying paint onto it. Paint spray guns use pressure from an external source to atomize the liquid paint and spray it on the required surface. In addition, paint spray guns are available in a wide range of sizes, capacities, and working principal in the market, thereby making them usable by an industrial user as well as by professional and non-professional users. The manual spray spray gun has rise in popularity, owing to its advantageous features such as faster application of paint, blemish free paint coat, and ability to reach difficult to access voids and spaces.

Factors such as an expansion in housing stock, an increase in disposable income, and the growth of the e-commerce sector, the demand for furniture is on the rise. In addition, the furniture sector has huge demand during the past ten years. For instance, the global furniture retailer Ikea Group brought in over $51 billion in revenue in 2021. In comparison to the revenue made in 2010, which was close to $28 billion, it is much more. In addition, 3M, a mining and manufacturing firm, made about $36,000 million in sales in 2021, a big increase over the $32,000 million it made the previous year. In addition, the furniture sector has vast use of paint sprayers bacuse of it advantage such as evenly distribution of paints. Therefore, a rise in demand in the furniture industry is expected to drive the demand for manual spray guns market growth.

However, manual spray gun is a more economical type of painting equipment. This technique makes it possible to paint a large surface area in a short amount of time. In addition, it aids in minimizing the waste of materials such as drips, spills, and paint that quickly dries off. In addition, using a spray painter reduces the amount of paint that is wasted as the paint stays fresh and usable in the gun's canister rather than drying out and being wasted elsewhere. In addition, compared to the brush, it offers a better finish. As a result, this assists in moving the process closer toward automation, which also aids in cost savings. Thus, such factors have boosted the adoption of paint spray guns by different industries, which further drives the growth of the manual spray guns market size.

Furthermore, the paint used in the aerospace sector aids in giving the aircraft's finish the best possible quality. In addition, appropriate aircraft painting aids in maintaining the aircraft's parts. When paint is applied to aircraft parts, it not only gives the item a cosmetic touch however also a useful anti-corrosion layer. Every component needs to be covered with a protective finish in order to shield aluminum and other aircraft components from the elements. However, the finishing needs vary depending on the component. Although there is no need for an aesthetic treatment, components in the wing that are exposed to the environment may need an anti-corrosion coating. The outside paint of an aircraft is either decorative, such as the operator's manual spray guns industry on the tail or protective. Owing to the need for diverse painting equipment that paint various components in less time, the industry is increasingly adopting paint spray guns. Between 2021 and 2022, the worldwide aerospace sector expanded by roughly 15%. So, as the aerospace sector expands, so increase demand for high-quality aircraft, which is expected to create lucrative growth for the manual spray guns market.

Moreover, Due to comparatively lax environmental regulations and an increase in people's discretionary wealth throughout the region, the Asia-Pacific region has become a significant manual spray guns market overview and manufacturing hub for automobiles. South Korea is home to significant automakers like Hyundai Motors, Kia Motors, GM Korea, Renault Samsung, and SsangYong Motors. Leading producers of autos and construction equipment are China and Japan. In addition, there is tremendous manual spray guns industry expansion in the industrial and construction sectors in nations like Bangladesh, Vietnam, Indonesia, and India. For instance, since 2021, the construction business in India has increased by roughly 15%. Hence, increase in construction acitivty propel the growth of the manual spray guns market.

Key Findings of the Study

The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging trends and dynamics.

By material, the paint segment was the largest revenue generator in 2020.

By coating type, the fire protection segment generated the highest revenue in 2020.

By type, air spray guns-hvlp segment generated the highest revenue in 2020.

By end user industry, the automotive segment dominated the manual spray guns market share in 2020.

By sales channel, dealers/distributors segment dominated the market in 2020.

Region-wise, Asia-Pacific is a highest revenue genrator in 2020.



