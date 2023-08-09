Global Modified Starch Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Modified Starch Global Market Report 2023

The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Modified Starch Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s modified starch market forecast, the modified starch market size is predicted to reach a value of $15.25 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 5.5% through the forecast period.

The increasing investment in the modified starch industry is expected to propel the growth of the market. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest modified starch market share. Major modified starch market leaders include Archer Daniel Midlands Company, Cargill, Ingredion Incorporated, Tate & Lyle, Avebe U.A., Royal Ingredients Group, Emsland, Grain Processing Corporation, AGRANA, SMS Corporation, Global Bio-Chem Technology Group Company Limited, SPAC Starch Products.

Modified Starch Market Segments

1) By Type: Cationic Starch, Etherified Starch, Resistant Starch, Pre-Gelatinized

2) By Raw Material: Potato, Corn, Cassava, Wheat, Other Raw Materials

3) By Application: Food And Beverages, Animal Feed, Paper-Making, Weaving And Textiles, Pharmaceuticals, Other Applications

This type of starch refers to the starch extracted from grains and vegetables such as corn, waxy maize, tapioca, potato, or wheat that has been treated to improve its ability to maintain the texture and structure of the food. This type of starch is used in food products that need to be cooked at high temperatures, microwaved, freeze-dried, or baked and fried so that the real texture of the food does not change during the cooking process.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Modified Starch Market Trends And Strategies

4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Modified Starch Market Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

