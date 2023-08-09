Global Military Vehicle Electrification Market Is Projected To Grow At A 16% Rate Through The Forecast Period

Military Vehicle Electrification Global Market Report 2023

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Military Vehicle Electrification Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the military vehicle electrification market. As per TBRC’s military vehicle electrification market forecast, the military vehicle electrification market size is predicted to reach a value of $10.94 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 16.8% through the forecast period.

The increase in demand for lithium-ion batteries for military vehicles is expected to propel the military vehicle electrification market demand. North America is expected to hold the largest military vehicle electrification market share. Major military vehicle electrification market leaders include AE Systems, ARQUUS, Leonardo SpA, Textron Inc., General Motors, Oshkosh Corporation, Nikola Corporation, Otokar Otomotive, QinetiQ, Polaris Inc., Epsilor-Electric Fuel Ltd., Nexter Group, ST Engineering.

Military Vehicle Electrification Market Segments

1) By Technology: Hybrid, Fully Electric

2) By Operation: Manned, Autonomous/Semi-Autonomous

3) By Platform: Combat Vehicles, Support Vehicles, Unmanned Armored Vehicles

4) By System: Power Generation, Cooling Systems, Energy Storage, Traction Drive Systems, Power Conversion

This type of vehicle electrification are used for electrifying the military vehicles by replacing traditionally used fossil fuels with electricity to power light-duty vehicles, medium-and heavy-duty trucks, and others. The primary goal of this type of vehicle electrification is to reduce the emission of greenhouse gases.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Market Trends And Strategies

4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Market Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

