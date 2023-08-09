Culture Media Market Set for Explosive Growth, Projected to Reach USD 13.48 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 9.5%

Culture Media Market

innovation of cell therapy products by R & D technologies, use of culture media in new drug discovery act as the major driving forces of the market.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Culture Media is designed to support the population growth of micro-organisms via the process of cell proliferation. Different types of culture media are available for growing different types of cells. Culture media contains the basic essentials for organisms to remain the same, that is, source of energy, water, carbon source, nitrogen source, vitamins, and minerals. The variety of media that exist allows for the culturing of specific microorganisms and cell types, such as lysogeny broth, serum-free media, stem cell media, classical media, serum-free media, specialty media, stem cell media, custom media formulation and others.

Allied Market Research has published a study report with the title Culture Media Market Size was Valued at USD 5.49 billion in 2020, and is Projected to Garner USD 13.48 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 9.5% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. This research offers a valuable guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for sustainable growth and gaining competitive edge in the market.

𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐀𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐂𝐮𝐥𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐌𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐚?

Increase in R&D investments, surge in advancements associated with cell culture media, and high demand for cell culture media drive the growth of the global culture media market. On the other hand, lack of skilled professionals and scientific concerns associated with culture media restrain the growth to some extent. However, the untapped potential in the emerging economies has been highly beneficial to the industry.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐂𝐮𝐥𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐌𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐚:

• Avantor Performance Materials

• LLC (VWR International, LLC)

• Becton

• Dickinson and Company (BD)

• Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (Bio-Rad)

• Fujifilm Holdings Corporation (Fujifilm)

• Merck & Co., Inc. (Merck)

• Corning Incorporated (Corning)

• GE Healthcare

• HiMedia Laboratories Pvt., Ltd (HiMedia)

• Lonza Group Ltd. (Lonza)

𝐂𝐮𝐥𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐌𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐚 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐜𝐚𝐧 𝐛𝐞 𝐝𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐬𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬, 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠:

The global culture media market is analyzed across type, application, research type, and region. Based on product type, the chemically defined media segment accounted for the major share in 2020, holding more than one-fifth of the global culture media market. The stem cell media segment, on the other hand, would grow at the fastest CAGR of 10.4% throughout the forecast period.

Based on application, the cancer research segment generated the highest share in 2020, accounting for nearly one-third of the global market. At the same time, the regenerative medicine and tissue engineering segment is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 10.2% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on region, the market across North America held the lion’s share in 2020, garnering more than two-fifths of the global market. The Asia-Pacific region, however, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 10.1% by the end of 2030. The other provinces studied in the report include Europe and LAMEA.

By Region Outlook

• North America

(U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe

(Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific

(Japan, China, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

• LAMEA

(Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)

