Global Mechanical Ventilator Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Mechanical Ventilator Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the mechanical ventilator market analysis. As per TBRC’s mechanical ventilator market forecast, the mechanical ventilator market size is predicted to reach a value of $12.37 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 12.7% through the forecast period.

Improving healthcare infrastructure is expected to propel the growth of the market. North America is expected to hold the largest mechanical ventilator market share. Major mechanical ventilator market leaders include Acoma Medical Industry Co. Ltd., Air Liquide, Allied Healthcare Products Inc., Bio-Med Devices Inc., Dräger, GE Healthcare, Getinge, Hamilton Medical, Medtronic, ResMed, Airon Corporation, aXcent Medical GmbH, Bunnell Inc., Carl Reiner GmbH, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited.

Mechanical Ventilator Market Segments
1) By Type: Adult Ventilators, Pediatric Ventilators, Neonatal/ Infant Ventilators
2) By Mobility: Intensive Care Ventilators, High-End ICU Ventilators, Mid-End ICU Ventilators, Basic ICU Ventilators, Portable Ventilators
3) By Mode Of Ventilation: Invasive Ventilation, Non-Invasive Ventilation
4) By End-User: Hospitals and Clinics, Home Care, Ambulatory Care Centers, Emergency Medical Service, Other End-Users

This type of ventilator is a machine that automatically performs all or part of the effort required to transport gas into and out of the lungs. It helps a person to breathe when they find it difficult to breathe on their own.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Market Trends And Strategies
4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Mechanical Ventilator Market Growth
……
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix

