Global Luxury Cigars Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Luxury Cigars Global Market Report 2023

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Luxury Cigars Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s luxury cigars market forecast, the luxury cigars market size is predicted to reach a value of $11.26 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 1.8% through the forecast period.

The increasing consumption of tobacco among millennials is expected to drive the growth of the market moving forward. North America is expected to hold the largest luxury cigars market share. Major luxury cigars market leaders include Imperial Brands, Swedish Match, Swisher International, Scandinavian Tobacco Group, Agio Cigars, China Tobacco, Regius Cigars Ltd., Gurkha Cigar Group, Gran Habano Cigars, Mayan Import Company, The Villiger Group, Altadis, Cigar Aficionado.

Luxury Cigars Market Segments

1) By Type: Machine-made Cigars, Handmade Cigars

2) By Shape: Parejo Cigars, Figurado Cigars

3) By Flavor: Tobacco/No Flavor, Flavored

4) By Application: Male Smokers, Female Smokers

5) By Distribution Channel: Online, Offline

This type of cigar is a tobacco leaf bundle that has been fermented, dried, and rolled into a royal, sumptuous, cylindrical shape for smoking. These cigars are 7 inches long and contain 5 to 20 grams of tobacco. It is created completely by hand from all-natural tobacco leaf, manually built, and wrapped.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Luxury Cigars Market Trends And Strategies

4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Luxury Cigars Market Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

