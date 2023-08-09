Companion Diagnostics Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Growth Prediction For 2023-2032

Companion Diagnostics Global Market Report 2023

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Companion Diagnostics Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the companion diagnostics market size is predicted to reach $12.18 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 18.6%.

The growth in the companion diagnostics market is due to increasing number of targeted therapies. North America region is expected to hold the largest companion diagnostics market share. Major players in the companion diagnostics market include F Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Agilent Technologies Inc., Qiagen NV, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Abbott Laboratories Inc.

Companion Diagnostics Market Segments

• By Product And Service: Assays, Kits And Reagents, Software And Services

• By Technology: Polymerase Chain Reaction, Next-Generation Sequencing, In Situ Hybridization, Immunohistochemistry

• By Indication: Lung Cancer, Breast Cancer, Colorectal Cancer, Leukemia, Melanoma

• By End-User: Pharmaceutical And Biopharmaceutical Companies, Reference Laboratories, Contract Research Organizations

• By Geography: The global companion diagnostics market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Companion diagnostics is an in vitro diagnostic medical test used to check the safety and effectivity of a corresponding drug or biological product. The test aids a medical expert to match a patient to a specific drug or therapy.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Companion Diagnostics Market Trends And Strategies

4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Market Size And Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

