Indian Advertising Market Size, Growth, Industry Statistics and Future Trends 2023-2028

Digital advertising witnessing exponential growth in India represents one of the key factors driving the growth of the Indian advertising market.

BROOKLYN, NY, USA, August 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest report published by IMARC Group, titled “Indian Advertising Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the market trends. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market. The Indian advertising market size reached INR 743.0 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach INR 1,412.5 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 11.2% during 2023-2028.

Request for a Free Sample Copy of this Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/advertising-industry-india/requestsample

Industry Definition and Application:

Advertising is a powerful communication tool used by businesses to promote their products, services, or ideas to their target audience. It involves creating persuasive messages that inform consumers about a brand's offerings, with the aim of influencing their purchasing behavior. Advertising can be delivered through various media channels, including traditional outlets such as television, radio, print (magazines, newspapers), and outdoor (billboards, transit ads), as well as digital platforms like social media, websites, email, and mobile applications. Effective advertising strategies are key to building brand awareness, attracting new customers, and retaining existing ones. Furthermore, in a competitive business landscape, advertising helps companies differentiate their products, demonstrate their value proposition, and drive business growth.

Indian Advertising Market Trends:

Digital advertising witnessing exponential growth in India represents one of the key factors driving the growth of the market across the country. This, coupled with the increasing internet penetration and smartphone usage, is acting as a major growth-inducing factor. Social media platforms, online videos, and search engine advertising are increasingly being used by businesses. In line with this, the rise in disposable income and evolving consumer lifestyles are resulting in increased consumerism, which propels the need for aggressive advertising by businesses.

Apart from this, despite the digital shift, television, and print media continue to hold a significant share in the Indian advertising market due to their wide reach, especially in semi-urban and rural areas. The rapid growth of e-commerce is leading to increased online advertising, as businesses seek to attract and retain online shoppers. In addition to this, government initiatives promoting digital India and startup culture are leading to an increased demand for advertising services. Other factors, such as diversified audience and event sponsorship are further creating a positive outlook for the market across the country.

Indian Advertising Market 2023-2028 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the Indian advertising market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

• JWT India

• Ogilvy & Mather India

• DDB Mudra Group

• FCB-Ulka Advertising Ltd.

• Rediffusion – DY&R

• McCann Erickson India

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the Indian advertising market based on television advertising, print advertising, radio advertising, internet/online advertising, mobile advertising and outdoor advertising.

Segment Insights:

• Television Advertising

• Print Advertising:

o Newspaper

o Magazines

• Radio Advertising

• Internet/Online Advertising

• Mobile Advertising

• Outdoor Advertising:

o Bill Boards

o Street Furniture

o Transit Advertising

o Other Mediums

Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore Full Report With TOC & List of Figures: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=546&flag=C

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2017-2022)

• Market Outlook (2023-2028)

• Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• Impact of COVID-19

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Related Reports by IMARC Group:

Indian LED Lighting Market Free Sample Report

India Plywood Market Free Sample Report

India Ceramic Tiles Market Free Sample Report

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.