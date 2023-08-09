Arrest Made in a Robbery (Force and Violence) Offense: 1600 block of Harvard Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District announce an arrest has been made in a Robbery (Force and Violence) offense that occurred on Sunday, August 6, 2023, in the 1600 block of Harvard Street, Northwest.

At approximately 11:33 pm, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect forcibly took the victim’s property then fled the scene. A Third District officer witnessed the offense and apprehended the suspect.

On Sunday, August 6, 2023, 67-year-old Michael Hart of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged with Robbery (Force and Violence).