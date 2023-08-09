Erythropoietin Drugs Market: A Growing Industry Poised to Reach $14.41 Billion by 2028

global Erythropoietin Drugs Market 2030

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Erythropoietin Drugs Market was pegged at $9.24 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $14.41 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2021 to 2028.

The global erythropoietin drugs market has experienced steady growth over the years, driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic kidney disease, cancer, and other conditions associated with anemia. Additionally, advancements in biotechnology and the development of novel EPO drugs have contributed to market expansion.

Biosimilars have emerged as a significant segment in the erythropoietin drugs market. Biosimilars are highly similar copies of already authorized EPO drugs. They offer a more affordable alternative to the expensive branded EPO drugs, promoting cost savings in healthcare systems.

North America and Europe have traditionally been the largest markets for erythropoietin drugs, owing to the high prevalence of chronic kidney disease and a well-established healthcare infrastructure. However, emerging economies in Asia-Pacific, such as China and India, are witnessing rapid growth in the market due to improving healthcare access and rising awareness about anemia treatment.

Market Drivers:

Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Kidney Disease: Chronic kidney disease (CKD) is a significant driver of the erythropoietin drugs market. Anemia is a common complication of CKD, and erythropoietin drugs are extensively used to stimulate red blood cell production in these patients. As the prevalence of CKD continues to rise globally, the demand for erythropoietin drugs is expected to increase.

Rising Incidence of Cancer-Related Anemia: Cancer patients often experience anemia due to the effects of chemotherapy, radiation therapy, or the tumor itself. Erythropoietin drugs are commonly prescribed to manage anemia in cancer patients. With the increasing incidence of cancer worldwide, the demand for erythropoietin drugs in this patient population is expected to grow.

Market Segmentation:

Product Type:

a. Epoetin Alfa: It is the most widely used erythropoietin drug and includes both original branded products and biosimilars.

b. Darbepoetin Alfa: This is a modified form of erythropoietin that has a longer half-life and requires less frequent dosing compared to epoetin alfa.

Application:

a. Anemia Associated with Chronic Kidney Disease: Erythropoietin drugs are commonly prescribed to manage anemia in patients with chronic kidney disease.

b. Cancer-Related Anemia: Erythropoietin drugs are used to treat anemia in cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy or radiation therapy.

c. HIV/AIDS-Related Anemia: Erythropoietin drugs may be used to address anemia associated with HIV/AIDS and antiretroviral therapy.

Distribution Channel:

a. Hospitals and Clinics: Erythropoietin drugs are primarily administered in healthcare settings, including hospitals and clinics.

b. Retail Pharmacies: Some erythropoietin drugs may be available for purchase through retail pharmacies for self-administration or home care.

Geography:

a. North America: Includes the United States and Canada.

b. Europe: Includes countries such as Germany, France, UK, and Italy.

c. Asia-Pacific: Includes countries like China, Japan, India, and Australia.

d. Latin America: Includes countries in Central and South America.

e. Middle East and Africa: Includes countries in the Middle East and Africa region.

Brand vs. Biosimilar:

a. Branded Erythropoietin Drugs: These are original, patented products developed by pharmaceutical companies.

b. Biosimilar Erythropoietin Drugs: These are highly similar copies of already authorized erythropoietin drugs, offering a more affordable alternative.

It's important to note that the actual segmentation may vary depending on the specific research or analysis being conducted in the erythropoietin drugs market.

Competitive Landscape:

The global erythropoietin drugs market includes an in-depth analysis of the prime market players such as Johnson & Johnson, Amgen Inc., Roche, Hospira Inc., Biocon, LG Life Sciences Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Intas Pharmaceuticals, Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd., and Celltrion, Inc.

