Police officers in Taro have completed 5 step mindset training

Officers of the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) at Taro Police Station in Choiseul Province have attended a three days training conducted by the officers of the National Crime Prevention Department (NCPD) together with Police Academy and officers of the Solomon Islands Police Support Program (SIPSP) on change of 5 step mindset for police officers in Taro, Choiseul Province last week.

Provincial Police Commander (PPC) Choiseul Province, Inspector Elliot Ngili says, “The officers who participated have covered various topics including Prevention Strategy, Culture, Leadership, Capability and Performance Management and were issued with certificates at the end of the training.”

“This training is much needed to remind officers of their duties and equip them with the best and effective ways to deal with issues our communities face on a regular basis. How to manage conflict between what RSIPF expects of its officers and what community needs from us, “says PPC Ngili.

“This training is vital for the Police in Taro to understand how they contribute to the RSIPF organisation and challenge them to have the best frame of mind every day when they come to work,” PPC Ngili adds

“I am pleased and grateful to our policing partners support who have made this training possible for those of us who are in the provinces. This training will greatly enable us to carry our responsibilities diligently.”

PPC Ngili says, “I am happy our New Zealand Police team through SIPSP is committed to mentoring and assisting the RSIPF to develop officers so they are in the best position to deliver the service to the communities within the Solomon Islands as it is expected of them.”

