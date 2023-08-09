Police band visits Sopapera community in North Guadalcanal

Police Brass Band of the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) have participated in community engagement, providing music and entertainment during the consecration of Transfiguration Church at Sapapera village, North Guadalcanal on 6 August 2023.

Over hundreds of people from surrounding communities have also attended the event and enjoyed the great performance the police band put on in their efforts to build safer communities.

Police band have been participating and involving in community engagement activities fostering and building relationship with communities through music over the past months.

Assistant Commissioner National Operations Evelyn Thugea says, “Music has the power to unite and strengthen relationships between police and the community as witnessed and felt during the band visitation.”

Community engagement by the police band have not only bring positive light to the communities but also to the band members who have had the opportunity to enjoy the activities during their visitations.

