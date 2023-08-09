Surgical Robotic System Market Size to Garner USD 15.01 Billion by 2027 : Allied Market Research

Surgical Robotic System Market

Surgical Robotic System Market to reach $ 15,010.3 million by 2027 at a CAGR of 13.7%

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Surgical Robotic Systems Market size was valued at $ 5,341.0 million in 2019, and is expected to reach $ 15,010.3 million by 2027 at a CAGR of 13.7% during the forecast period.

A surgical robotic system is a technologically advanced surgical solution, primarily used during complex surgical procedures. Surgical robotic systems include surgeon consoles, surgical arms, and monitoring systems and software. A surgical robotic system is a combination of devices, equipment, software, and services that help perform a variety of minimally invasive surgeries, including gynecologic, cardiac, neurological, orthopedic, and others. Robotic systems allow surgeons to automate surgical procedures, improve efficiency and accuracy during procedures, and reduce postoperative complications.

Wide scope of applications in various surgeries, growing demand for advanced medical facilities, and increasing incidence of diseases such as cancer and obesity, are primarily driving the growth of the global surgical robotic systems market. The surgical robotic system market has gained importance in recent years due to rapid technological advancements, increased investment in R&D.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝:

On the basis of components, the accessories segment accounted for the largest share of the surgical robotic systems market in 2019, driven by increasing adoption of surgical robotic systems in tier-1 hospitals, frequent sales of accessories for these systems, and demand for highly efficient replaceable components.

Type of surgery, gynecologic surgery segment accounted for the highest share in 2019. However, orthopedic surgery will register the highest CAGR of 14.5% during the forecast period due to the large number of patients undergoing robotic surgery procedures, shorter treatment duration and relatively short duration.

𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝-𝟏𝟗 𝐏𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐜 𝐨𝐧 𝐒𝐮𝐫𝐠𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐑𝐨𝐛𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐲?

The Covid-19 outbreak is expected to have a positive impact on the surgical robotic system market over the forecast period. In many hospitals around the world, non-emergency surgeries were suspended as hospitals turned into Covid centers. Since Covid-19 has brought elective surgeries to a virtual halt, robotic-assisted surgeries are beneficial to support critically ill patients, as they have advantages over open surgeries and often traditional laparoscopic surgeries.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲:

• The accessories segment occupied 13.6% share of the surgical robotic systems market in 2019.

• The orthopedic surgery segment is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR throughout the forecast period.

• North America is anticipated to experience growth at 13.4% during the forecast period.

𝐒𝐮𝐫𝐠𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐑𝐨𝐛𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

The report provides some of the key players operating in the surgical robotic system market include Intuitive Surgical, Inc., Stryker Corporation, Titan Medical Inc., Transenterix, Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Globus Medical, Inc., Medtronic Plc., SIEMENS AG (Siemens Healthineers), Smith & Nephew and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

