The €4.6 billion securitization of iSwiss: a "shake-up" for the global financial market
An innovative solution that offers ample development possibilities for choosing securitization as a tool for managing Italian tax credits.”LUGANO, SWITZERLAND, August 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Yet another goal was achieved this year by iSwiss: the numbers are those of a major operation. In fact, the Swiss banking group has concluded with a final tranche of tax credits amounting to 1.8 billion euros, a securitization operation on international markets that reaches a total of 4.6 billion euros.
— Aleo Christopher
A securitization operation that is based on Italian tax credits: a large part of them stems from the transactions that followed the 110% Super Bonus for energy efficiency, which kept the many companies holding the credits with bated breath for a long time. The iSwiss-led operation finally allowed these credits to be released, giving oxygen to the Italian business fabric.
The risk, after the confusing regulations on real estate renovation concessions falling under the Super Bonus, was that these credits, also accumulated in significant quantities by the most important companies in the real estate scene, would expire without being able to be used: with consequent damage to the companies themselves and heavy consequences for the national economy as a whole.
The securitization operation led by iSwiss has avoided the materialization of this risk: the credits will enter the market in the form of securities offered to investors. The only limitation: their circulation will be limited to those who pay taxes in the Italian territory.
Going into the details of the transaction, iSwiss, under the direction of CEO Christopher Aleo, will issue the ABS securities backed by the credits in the coming months: probably even within the current year, provided that the various formal procedures can be completed, which include, among other things, the assignment of an ISIN and the preparation of a detailed prospectus for investors. As for the disposals that have already been completed, that is, the previous tranches of the transaction, iSwiss has already arranged for publication in the Official Gazette.
Subjects of the securitization transaction will be special purpose vehicles under both Italian and Irish law: this is because the issuance of the securities will be carried out in Ireland, with the iSwiss Pay Canada group company having the role of payment agent.
An innovative solution that offers ample development possibilities for choosing securitization as a tool for managing Italian tax credits. iSwiss has, in fact, verified that, on the professional segment of the London Stock Exchange, securitization projects, including real estate ones, have been widely accepted. So the idea was to target this operation also for securities characterized by the guarantee of the Italian state, thus even more attractive to investors.
A new investment opportunity which will allow investors who will have the chance to choose a security with significantly higher yields than those currently offered by the market.
Andrew Anderson
Euronewspress JSC
+971 50 947 3422
email us here