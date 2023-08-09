Global RNA Based Therapeutic Market Trends 2023: Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 17.6% by 2030

global RNA based therapeutics industry 2030

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report, the global RNA based therapeutics industry was estimated at $4.93 billion in 2021, and is anticipated to hit $25.12 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 17.6% from 2021 to 2030.

Rapid Growth: The RNA-based therapeutic market has experienced significant growth in recent years. This can be attributed to advancements in RNA technologies, increased understanding of disease mechanisms, and successful clinical trials of RNA-based drugs.

mRNA Vaccines: The COVID-19 pandemic has propelled the development and adoption of mRNA vaccines, such as the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines. These vaccines have demonstrated high efficacy in preventing COVID-19 and have brought mRNA therapeutics into the spotlight.

Gene Silencing: RNA-based therapeutics are being used for gene silencing to treat various diseases. Small interfering RNAs (siRNAs) and antisense oligonucleotides (ASOs) are designed to target specific RNA molecules and inhibit their expression, providing potential treatments for conditions like genetic disorders, cancers, and viral infections.

RNA Interference (RNAi): RNAi is a biological process that regulates gene expression by silencing target genes through the degradation of specific RNA molecules. This mechanism has been harnessed to develop RNA-based therapeutics that can selectively inhibit disease-causing genes, showing promise in treating genetic disorders and certain types of cancers.

Market Drivers:

Advancements in RNA Technologies: Rapid advancements in RNA technologies, such as mRNA synthesis, RNA interference (RNAi), and antisense oligonucleotides (ASOs), have expanded the possibilities for developing RNA-based therapeutics. These advancements have improved the stability, delivery, and specificity of RNA molecules, increasing their therapeutic potential.

Market Segmentation:

Therapeutic Modality:

a. mRNA Therapeutics: This segment includes mRNA-based therapies, such as mRNA vaccines, which encode specific proteins to elicit an immune response or deliver therapeutic molecules.

b. RNA Interference (RNAi): This segment encompasses RNAi-based therapeutics that utilize small interfering RNAs (siRNAs) or short hairpin RNAs (shRNAs) to silence or knockdown specific disease-causing genes.

c. Antisense Oligonucleotides (ASOs): ASOs are synthetic RNA molecules designed to bind to specific RNA targets and modulate gene expression, either by blocking translation or promoting degradation.

d. Others: This segment includes other RNA-based therapeutic modalities, such as aptamers or ribozymes, which have unique mechanisms of action.

Indication:

a. Infectious Diseases: This segment includes RNA-based therapeutics targeting viral or bacterial infections, such as mRNA vaccines for COVID-19 or RNA-based antiviral therapies.

b. Genetic Disorders: RNA-based therapeutics can target specific genetic mutations responsible for inherited diseases, including rare genetic disorders.

c. Cancer: RNA-based therapeutics are being developed to selectively target cancer cells or inhibit specific oncogenes, potentially offering personalized treatment options.

d. Neurological Disorders: This segment focuses on RNA-based therapies for neurological conditions like Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, or amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

e. Cardiovascular Disorders: RNA-based therapeutics targeting cardiovascular diseases, such as atherosclerosis or heart failure, fall under this segment.

End User:

a. Hospitals and Clinics: RNA-based therapeutics may be administered in hospital or clinical settings, particularly for acute conditions or advanced therapies.

b. Research Institutes: Academic and research institutions play a crucial role in developing and studying RNA-based therapeutics.

c. Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies: This segment includes companies involved in the research, development, and commercialization of RNA-based therapies.

Geography:

The market can also be segmented based on geographical regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa, as the adoption and regulatory landscape for RNA-based therapeutics may vary across different regions.

Competitive Landscape:

Silence Therapeutics plc.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation

Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Sarepta Therapeutics

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Benitec Biopharma Inc.

Genzyme (Sanofi), Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Biogen, Inc.

Gradalis, Inc.

