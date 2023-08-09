San Jose, Riverside, and San Bernardino Celebrate Never Give Up Day on August 18
Never Give Up Day: The Right Message for Today's ChallengesCALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- A resounding spirit of determination and unity echoes across a multitude of cities as San Jose, Riverside, and San Bernardino proclaim August 18 as Never Give Up Day. This inspiring declaration extends far beyond city limits, as communities far and wide unite to celebrate the power of resilience in the face of challenges.
Together with a chorus of like-minded cities, these urban centers have come together to embrace Never Give Up Day as a symbol of unwavering perseverance and the triumph of the human spirit. This collaborative effort aims to ignite hope, inspire courage, and showcase the remarkable stories of individuals and communities that have risen above adversities.
Alain Horowitz, spokesperson of the organizing committee, says, "By uniting our voices in support of Never Give Up Day, we amplify the message that setbacks are stepping stones, and that the collective strength of cities can create a ripple effect of positive transformation."
The embrace of Never Give Up Day goes beyond symbolic gestures, with participating cities planning an array of events and initiatives designed to showcase the resilience that defines their communities. From motivational workshops, sporting events to community engagement projects, the shared goal is to empower individuals to persevere and thrive.
On August 18, a symphony of cities will join together to commemorate Never Give Up Day, shining a spotlight on the remarkable journeys of those who have turned challenges into triumphs. As the sun rises on this special day, it illuminates not only the streets of San Jose, Riverside, and San Bernardino but a network of cities united by the shared belief in the power of unwavering determination.
Cities in California that have proclaimed August 18 as Never Give Up Day:
Sunnyvale, Oakley, Rocklin, Perris, Westminster, San Bernardino, Corona, Rialto, Milpitas, Murrieta, Glendora, Mission Viejo, San Jose, Manteca and Riverside.
With a mission to celebrate resilience and the unwavering spirit of perseverance, our online shop brings a curated collection of uplifting products and meaningful messages right to your fingertips. The Never Give Up Day online shop is now live at http://www.nevergiveupdayshop.com
For more information about Never Give Up Day, please visit http://www.nevergiveupday.com
