Global Commercial Boiler Industry Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Growth Analysis, Trends, And Competitors

Commercial Boiler Global Market Report 2023

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Commercial Boiler Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the commercial boiler market size is predicted to reach $5.09 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.6%.

The growth in the commercial boiler market is due to rising commercial buildings and increase in safety equipment. North America region is expected to hold the largest commercial boiler market share. Major players in the commercial boiler market include AO Smith Corporation, Bosch Thermotechnology, Cochran Limited, Cleaver-Brooks, Fulton Boiler Company, Parker Boiler.

Commercial Boiler Market Segments

• By Boiler Type: Fire Tube, Water Tube

• By Fuel Type: Natural Gas, Oil, Coal, Other Fuel Types

• By Technology: Condensing, Non-Condensing

• By Application: Offices, Warehouse And Storage Facilities, Retail Stores, Educational Institutions, Lodgings, Public Assembly Buildings, Healthcare Facilities

• By Geography: The global commercial boiler market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

A commercial boiler refers to a pressurized system offering steam and hot water to buildings through the use of electricity or burning combustible fuel. With the lesser wastage of energy, commercial boilers keep commercial buildings safe and comfortable. Commercial boilers tend to be in the range of 30 to 150Kw.

