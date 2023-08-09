Chromatography Resins Market Size, Share, Forecast, Trends And Growth Outlook For 2023-2032

Chromatography Resins Global Market Report 2023

The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Chromatography Resins Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the chromatography resins market size is predicted to reach $3.73 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 8.5%.

The growth in the chromatography resins market is due to rising prevalence of cancer cases across the globe. North America region is expected to hold the largest chromatography resins market share. Major players in the chromatography resins market include Merck KGaA, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., GE Healthcare Lifesciences, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Purolite.

Chromatography Resins Market Segments

• By Product Type: Native, Synthetic

• By Technology Type: Affinity Chromatography, Anion Exchange Chromatography, Cation Exchange Chromatography, Size Exclusion, Hydrophobic Interaction

• By Application: Pharmaceutical And Biotechnology, Food And Beverage, Water And Environmental Analysis, Other Applications

• By Geography: The global chromatography resins market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The chromatography resins market are used to capture and polish monoclonal antibodies (mAbs), antibody fragments, vaccines, and other biomolecules using a stationary phase. The mobile phase drives the sample and the chromatography resins in the stationary phase allowing its purification.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Market Trends And Strategies

4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Market Size And Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

