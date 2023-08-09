Global Chillers Market Outlook 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors Analysis

Chillers Global Market Report 2023

The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Chillers Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the chillers market size is predicted to reach $10.88 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 4.8%.

The growth in the chillers market is due to rise in new commercial construction buildings. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest chillers market share. Major players in the chillers market include Carrier Corporation, Daikin Industries, Trane Technologies PLC., Hitachi Air Conditioning Company, Johnson Controls International PLC.

Chillers Market Segments

• By Product Type: Air Cooled Chiller, Water Cooled Chiller

• By Power Range: Less than 50 kW, 50-200 kW, More than 200 kW

• By Compressor Type: Screw Chillers, Centrifugal Chillers, Absorption Chillers, Reciprocating Chillers

• By End User: Commercial, Industrial, Residential

• By Geography: The global chillers market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The chillers are used for controlled cooling. Chillers are defined as refrigeration system that is used to lower the temperatures of process fluids, machinery, and others by removing heat from them and transferring it to other spaces. Chillers are mainly essential for regulating and maintaining the temperatures in various industries.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Chillers Market Trends And Strategies

4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Market Size And Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

