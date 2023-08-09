Global Chillers Market Outlook 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors Analysis
The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Chillers Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the chillers market size is predicted to reach $10.88 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 4.8%.
The growth in the chillers market is due to rise in new commercial construction buildings. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest chillers market share. Major players in the chillers market include Carrier Corporation, Daikin Industries, Trane Technologies PLC., Hitachi Air Conditioning Company, Johnson Controls International PLC.
Chillers Market Segments
• By Product Type: Air Cooled Chiller, Water Cooled Chiller
• By Power Range: Less than 50 kW, 50-200 kW, More than 200 kW
• By Compressor Type: Screw Chillers, Centrifugal Chillers, Absorption Chillers, Reciprocating Chillers
• By End User: Commercial, Industrial, Residential
• By Geography: The global chillers market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Learn More On The Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=5742&type=smp
The chillers are used for controlled cooling. Chillers are defined as refrigeration system that is used to lower the temperatures of process fluids, machinery, and others by removing heat from them and transferring it to other spaces. Chillers are mainly essential for regulating and maintaining the temperatures in various industries.
Read More On The Chillers Global Market Report At:
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/chillers-global-market-report
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Chillers Market Trends And Strategies
4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Market Size And Growth
……
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:
Industrial Air Chiller Global Market Report 2023
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/industrial-air-chiller-global-market-report
Air-Conditioning Equipment Global Market Report 2023
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/airconditioning-equipment-global-market-report
District Cooling Global Market Report 2023
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/district-cooling-global-market-report
Contact Information
The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/
Europe: +44 207 1930 708
Asia: +91 8897263534
Americas: +1 315 623 0293
Email: info@tbrc.info
Check out our:
LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company
Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ
Blog: https://blog.tbrc.info/
Healthcare Blog: https://healthcareresearchreports.com/
Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model
Oliver Guirdham
The Business Research Company
+44 20 7193 0708
info@tbrc.info
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn