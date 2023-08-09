PHILIPPINES, August 9 - Press Release

August 9, 2023 Gatchalian: More crimes likely unless POGOs are banned permanently Alarmed over the proliferation of various crimes attributed to Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGOs), Senator Win Gatchalian said POGO-related criminal activities are likely to escalate unless the industry is expunged permanently from the country. Just recently, police authorities recovered 28,000 registered SIM cards at a POGO facility in Pasay City allegedly involved in online scams. Gatchalian said the confiscation of registered SIM cards indicates that POGOs are heavily entrenched in online scams, possibly victimizing hapless individuals both here and abroad. According to a report from the Philippine National Police (PNP), a total of 4,355 individuals fell victim to POGO-related crimes from January 2017 to June 30 of this year, involving 903 perpetrators. The crimes documented in the report include human trafficking, forcible abduction, homicide, illegal detention, kidnap-for-ransom, theft, robbery-extortion, serious physical injuries, swindling, and grave coercion, among others. Chinese nationals or a total of 793 account for the majority of the suspects involved in these crimes, Gatchalian said, citing PNP data. Gatchalian emphasized that criminal activities involving POGOs are likely to worsen if the POGO industry is allowed to continue operating in the country. "As much as we dread that situation, that possibility is not difficult to imagine. This should prompt all of us to take a stand against POGOs," he said. In response to the recent surge in criminal incidents linked to POGOs, Gatchalian has filed a resolution to investigate the growing involvement of POGOs and accredited service providers. A June 26 raid on the premises of Xinchuang Network Technology, Inc. in Las Pinas City led to the rescue of 2,724 individuals victimized by human trafficking and online scams. A separate raid in early May at a POGO hub in Clark Sun Valley in Pampanga resulted in the rescue of 1,090 victims of human trafficking and online scams. Also, a separate entrapment operation on June 27 in Pasay City led to the apprehension of three Chinese nationals, former POGO employees among them, for their participation in torture, kidnap-for-ransom, and illegal possession of firearms. Gatchalian: Posibleng dumami pa ang krimen kung hindi aalisin ang mga POGO Dahil sa pagka-alarma sa paglaganap ng iba't ibang krimen na iniuugnay sa Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGOs), sinabi ni Senador Win Gatchalian na ang mga krimen na nauugnay sa POGO ay malamang na dumami pa lalo, maliban na lang kung ang industriya ay tuluyang alisin sa bansa. Kamakailan lamang, narekober ng mga awtoridad ng pulisya ang 28,000 rehistradong SIM card sa isang pasilidad ng POGO sa Pasay City na diumano'y sangkot sa online scam. Sinabi ni Gatchalian na ang pagkumpiska ng mga rehistradong SIM card ay nagpapahiwatig na ang mga POGO ay labis na nakabaon na sa mga online scam, na posibleng bumibiktima ng mga kawawang indibidwal dito at sa labas ng bansa. Ayon sa ulat ng Philippine National Police (PNP), may kabuuang 4,355 indibidwal ang naging biktima ng POGO-related crimes mula Enero 2017 hanggang Hunyo 30 ng taong ito, kung saan 903 ang mga salarin. Kasama sa mga krimen na nakadokumento sa ulat ang human trafficking, forcible abduction, homicide, illegal detention, kidnap-for-ransom, theft, robbery-extortion, serious physical injuries, swindling, grave coercion, at iba pa. Karamihan sa mga suspek o 793 sa kanila ay pawang Chinese national. Binigyang-diin ni Gatchalian na posibleng madagdagan pa ang mga krimen na kasasangkutan ng mga POGO kung papayagang magpatuloy pa ang industriya sa bansa. "Kahit na natatakot tayo na dumating ang sitwasyong iyon, ang posibilidad na magpatuloy pa ang mga krimen gawa ng POGO ay posibleng mangyari. Ito ay dapat mag-udyok sa ating lahat na manindigan laban sa mga POGO," aniya. Bilang tugon sa pagdagsa ng mga insidente ng krimen na nauugnay sa mga POGO, naghain si Gatchalian ng isang resolusyon upang imbestigahan ang lumalaking pagkakasangkot ng mga POGO at mga accredited na service provider. Ang pagsalakay noong Hunyo 26 sa Xinchuang Network Technology, Inc. sa Las Pinas City ay humantong sa pagsagip sa 2,724 indibidwal na nabiktima ng human trafficking at online scam. Ang isang hiwalay na pagsalakay noong unang bahagi ng Mayo sa isang POGO hub sa Clark Sun Valley sa Pampanga ay nagresulta naman sa pagsagip sa 1,090 biktima ng human trafficking at online scam. Gayundin, ang isang hiwalay na entrapment operation noong Hunyo 27 sa Pasay City ay humantong sa pagkakahuli sa tatlong Chinese national dahil sa kanilang partisipasyon sa torture, kidnap-for-ransom, at illegal possession of firearms. Ang ilan sa mga suspek ay dating empleyado ng POGO.