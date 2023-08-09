Submit Release
Statement of Senator Risa Hontiveros on PBBM's suspension of reclamation projects in Manila Bay

August 9, 2023

STATEMENT OF SENATOR RISA HONTIVEROS ON PBBM'S SUSPENSION OF RECLAMATION PROJECTS IN MANILA BAY

I welcome PBBM's suspension of reclamation projects in Manila Bay.

There are questionable entities involved in those projects, particularly the China state-owned China Communications Construction Co., which has historically destroyed our marine ecosystems in the West Philippine Sea. Dapat hindi na tayo nakikipagsapalaran sa mga kumpanya tulad ng CCCC.

Last year, I filed Proposed Senate Resolution 300 to conduct an inquiry into the reported large-scale land reclamation projects being undertaken on a nationwide scale in the Philippines, including these projects in Manila Bay. I hope the Senate hears this as soon as possible.

Dapat maghunos dili ang gubyerno sa mga proyektong nakasisira ng ating kalikasan. Kapag nagiba ang likas-yaman, hindi na ito basta-bastang maibabalik.

