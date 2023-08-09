STATEMENT OF SENATOR RISA HONTIVEROS ON PBBM'S SUSPENSION OF RECLAMATION PROJECTS IN MANILA BAY

I welcome PBBM's suspension of reclamation projects in Manila Bay.

There are questionable entities involved in those projects, particularly the China state-owned China Communications Construction Co., which has historically destroyed our marine ecosystems in the West Philippine Sea. Dapat hindi na tayo nakikipagsapalaran sa mga kumpanya tulad ng CCCC.

Last year, I filed Proposed Senate Resolution 300 to conduct an inquiry into the reported large-scale land reclamation projects being undertaken on a nationwide scale in the Philippines, including these projects in Manila Bay. I hope the Senate hears this as soon as possible.

Dapat maghunos dili ang gubyerno sa mga proyektong nakasisira ng ating kalikasan. Kapag nagiba ang likas-yaman, hindi na ito basta-bastang maibabalik.