PHILIPPINES, August 9 - Press Release

August 9, 2023 CHIZ ASKS PSA, BSP: PRESENT NAT'L ID "QUANTIFIABLE TARGETS" IN DEFENDING 2024 BUDGET Malacañang is asking for P1.6 billion in the 2024 national budget to "accelerate the issuance of the National Identification Cards" but Sen. Chiz Escudero said he will ask "at what speed will it be done and will it be fast enough to overtake the backlog." The proposed funding is lodged in the proposed P8.8 billion budget of the Philippine Statistical Authority (PSA) for 2024. Even President Marcos highlighted this allocation in his traditional Budget Message to Congress as a way "to accelerate the issuance" of the national ID card which every citizen is mandated by law to have. Officially called the Philippine Information System card, and popularly known by its shorthand, PhilID, its delivery has been hobbled by delays creating a backlog in the tens of millions. But while the appropriations are with the PSA, the problem lies with the printer, which is the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP), Escudero noted. "For an agency which prints money and runs the mint, this delay to the people, more so that they are compelled to register and apply for it, is unacceptable," he said. Of the 77.325 million who have registered as of July 7, 2023, only 41.358 million plastic cards have been printed and dispatched, of which 34.719 million have been received by applicants. "Yung 38.608 million printed lang sa papel. Habang 1.2 million ang dinownload na lang nila at sila na ang nag-print," he said. "In this age of A.I., the promised cards are being printed D-I-Y. Ang daming pangako nung binabalangkas ang batas, at nang humihingi ng pondo." Escudero said that due to the delays, the people have lost enthusiasm that resulted to lower demand. "Kaya naman halos 33 million pa ang hindi nagparehistro. 'Yung targeted clientele mo mawawalan talaga ng gana," he pointed out. Escudero said he will ask the PSA and the BSP "for quantifiable targets" when they come to the Senate for the 2024 national budget hearings. "Sa ngayon kasi, kung ang National Expenditure Program ang babasahin, vague ang performance outcome so I would like them to present a clearer target," Escudero said. "Una, sa Performance Information ng PSA. Ito yung parte ng proposed budget ng isang ahensya na nakalista ang mga deliverables. The absence of data on PhilID is a great omission," he said. Escudero said he will ask the PSA to explain the special provision in its appropriations that "it shall set a timetable to fully establish and implement the system, which shall not be later than December 31, 2024." "So wala na ba talaga yung original na target na end of 2023, wrap up na ang proyekto?" he asked. Republic Act 11055, which institutionalized the national ID system, was signed by President Duterte on Aug, 6, 2018, "to much fanfare and promise," Escudero. "Panahon ng silipin kung ano nga ba ang iniunlad nito paglakipas ng limang taon," he said.