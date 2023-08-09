PHILIPPINES, August 9 - Press Release

August 9, 2023 Tolentino's panel seeks making frats liable for hazing-related casualties MANILA - The Senate Committee on Justice and Human Rights recommended to impose stiffer penalties for those who will get involved in future hazing-related deaths. Based on Committee Report No. 92 filed last May 31, the Senate panel chaired by Senator Francis 'TOL' N. Tolentino endorsed to amend the current Anti-Hazing Law under Republic Act 11053 and suggested to hold all members and officials of any fraternities or other organizations liable for deaths resulting from their welcoming/initiation rites. In his sponsorship speech on Tuesday, Tolentino explained that members of the Justice committee have concurred with making the fraternity, sorority, and other organization solidarily liable to the family of the victim of hazing by making them liable to a fine in the amount of P20 million for any death or physical injuries that resulted from any of the initiation activities of their group--as well as the shouldering of the litigation fees of the victim's family. The group's certificate of registration with the Securities and Exchange Commission shall also be automatically cancelled and declared as an illegal organization. The committee report stemmed out from a recently concluded Senate inquiry in connection with the death of Adamson University student John Matthew Salilig, who died due to hazing last February. "The root cause of hazing deaths is really the culture of violence that is prevalent and being perpetrated by fraternities, sororities, and other organizations," the senator said. "I myself am a member of a fraternity, but I support the changes being proposed by the committee to strengthen our laws," Tolentino added. Another recommendation laid down by Tolentino's panel is the proposed mandatory registration of all fraternities, sororities and other organizations with the barangay and police station having jurisdiction over their organization, and the Philippine National Police (PNP) shall thereby create a national database of fraternity and sorority membership nationwide. Also included in the recommendation by the panel is the mandatory conduct of information dissemination campaign at the start of every school year and quarterly thereafter to each and every student of the school together with their parents, guardians or nearest kin. Tolentino noted that the committee report also includes a proposed fine of P5 million for any college or university that will fail to do information dissemination and shall be a ground for the Commission on Higher Education to deny the school's autonomous status.