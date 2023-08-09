NA Chairman receives Iran-Việt Nam Friendship Association President

VIETNAM, August 9 - TEHRAN — National Assembly Chairman Vương Đình Huệ hosted a reception for President of the Iran-Việt Nam Friendship Association (IVFA) Seyed Kamal Sajjadi in Tehran on August 8 (local time) as part of his official visit to Iran.

The top Vietnamese legislator highly appreciated contributions to consolidating and strengthening friendship between the two countries’ people by Seyed Kamal Sajjadi, who is also co-founder of the friendship association and former Iranian Ambassador to Việt Nam.

Huệ highlighted the two countries’ friendship and multifaceted cooperation over the past 50 years, saying the ongoing visit to Iran by the delegation of the Vietnamese National Assembly aims to contribute to strengthening cooperation between Việt Nam and Iran across the Party, National Assembly, Government and local channels, especially increasing the people-to-people exchange.

IVFA President Seyed Kamal Sajjadi briefed Chairman Huệ about his association’s operations, such as writing, printing and publishing a book on the land and people of Việt Nam in Tehran, making a film featuring Việt Nam’s land and people, with an aim of encouraging many Iranian people to travel the Southeast Asian nation, and the coordination between the two countries’ friendship associations in sharing their operation experience.

The IVFA President hoped two countries continue increasing economic-commercial and cultural cooperation.

Chairman Huệ hailed the IVFA for the association’s overall outcomes, saying that in addition to organising people-to-people exchanges, the association gives advice to both sides’ enterprises, together with the Iranian government, to grant scholarships to Vietnamese students to study in Iran, and send Iranian students to Hà Nội.

He hoped that the association continues to increase people-to-people exchanges, contributing to the two countries’ relations.

Highly valuing the initiative to make a film featuring the land and people of Việt Nam, Huệ said the Vietnamese Embassy in Iran will serve as a bridge connecting relevant Vietnamese agencies to support production of the film. — VNS