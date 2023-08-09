Message from the Prime Minister of Timor-Leste on the Occasion of the 56th Anniversary of ASEANMessage from the Prime Minister of Timor-Leste on the Occasion of the 56th Anniversary of ASEANMessage from the Prime Minister of Timor-Leste on the Occasion…

Prime Minister

Message from the Prime Minister of Timor-Leste on the Occasion of the 56th Anniversary of ASEAN

From Timor-Leste, I extend our warmest congratulations to ASEAN on 56 years of promoting stability, unity and peace in the region.

ASEAN has supported development and prosperity for the great benefit of the region and its people.

Bringing together such diversity of culture, history and religion, ASEAN has built a community of respect and tolerance.

Southeast Asia is now a dynamic economic powerhouse that is looking to the future with great optimism.

Following 24 years of struggle for independence, and another 21 years of a new struggle to build our democratic State and the foundations of a developed and sustainable Nation, the Democratic Republic of Timor-Leste is still seeking to understand the principles that guided ASEAN to transform Southeast Asia into a community of Nations, where trust, friendship and cooperation are the values that hold together so many different countries.

That is why Timor-Leste is a founding-member of an inter-governmental organisation, called ‘g7+’, that has a permanent Observer status in the United Nations, and fights for peace and development and, importantly, to build Democratic States that respect Human Rights and Democracy.

This is the most critical objective that, along with the other 19 member-States, Timor-Leste is working to achieve and, fortunately, we have proven to the world that Timor-Leste is on the right path, as demonstrated so well in the peaceful and democratic participation in our recent Presidential and Parliamentary elections.

I know that, together, we can tackle the challenges we face and grasp the great opportunities the region presents to all of us.

Again, allow me to Congratulate ASEAN and to wish you continued success as you build a stronger ASEAN that respects Human Rights and Democratic Freedoms. END