Catechin Market to Reach USD 21,099.9 thousand by 2030 | Size, Growth & Future Trends

The surge in demand for natural and organic products, rise in health awareness, rising prevalence of obesity and diabetes.

PORTLAND, OR, US, August 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Catechin Market size was valued at $14,825.2 thousand in 2020, and is projected to reach $21,099.9 thousand by 2030, registering a CAGR of 3.8% from 2021 to 2030. Catechin is a flavonoid-related organic compound. The most common sources are tea leaves, broad beans, apricots, black grapes, strawberries, cherries, and berries. They are widely used in the cosmetics industry to manufacture skin and hair care products. They are commonly used in the pharmaceutical industry to treat a wide range of diseases.

The primary drivers of growth in this market are an increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases, rise in the prevalence of cancer, technological advancements in catechin manufacturing, and a rapid growth in geriatric population. On the other hand, lack of consumer awareness about the benefits of catechin products is a significant factor that is expected to limit market growth to some extent.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

The key players in the global catechin market include Arjuna Natural Extracts Ltd., Biosynth Carbosynth, Botaniex Inc., Cayman Chemical Company, Chengdu Wagott Bio-tech Co. Ltd, Hunan Sunfall Bio-tech Co. Ltd, Indena, INDOFINE Chemical Company Inc., Infré SA, and Taiyo International.

Catechin is increasingly being used in cosmetics, nutraceuticals, dietary supplements, and food & beverages due to the numerous health benefits of consuming this organic compound. Catechins are being used to broaden the product offerings of companies in these end-user segments. As a result, increased product launches containing catechins are anticipated to increase market sales. These catechin market trends is expected to help the market grow.

The catechin industry's Porter's five forces analysis highlights market competition in terms of the power of buyers, suppliers, manufacturers, and new entrants. Furthermore, rise in consumer awareness of catechin products, as well as an increase in the number of studies investigating catechin's benefits in a variety of health-related issues has resulted in the launch of new products and the entry of new players.

The increased catechin market demand has resulted in surge in investment on R&D to investigate new applications for the compound. However, government regulations in some countries, such as Europe, are threatening the growth of the catechin market. Catechin-related health claims are subject to strict regulations in the European Union. Players in the market must provide scientific evidence of the efficacy of their catechin products. As a result, health claims for catechin-containing products are frequently denied.

Asia-Pacific and North America are expected to drive market growth in the coming years. Rise in disposable income and surge in demand for dietary supplements are expected to be the primary drivers of market growth in these regions. Catechin applications in food and beverages, as well as pharmaceuticals, are major contributors to the catechin market.

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.