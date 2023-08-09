Grace period for the exchange of the Tiger and Rabbit Zodiac banknotes and the XXIV Olympic Winter Games banknotes

MACAU, August 9 - As scheduled, the exchange period for the Tiger and Rabbit Zodiac banknotes and the previously issued XXIV Olympic Winter Games banknotes will end on 11 August 2023 (Friday). For the convenience of those registrants who have not yet conducted the note exchange, a grace period will be granted between 14 August 2023 and 18 August 2023 to allow for the exchange of their subscribed notes at their previously selected bank.

For enquiries, please call our hotline: 2856 5071 / 2856 5072 during business hours, or browse our website ( https://registration.amcm.gov.mo/banknotes/terms_pt.html ).