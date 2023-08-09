Etech Global Services Wins The 2023 Tech Cares Award For Employee Support, Volunteerism, And Education Initiatives
EINPresswire.com/ -- Etech Global Services, a leading provider of BPO (Contact Center) solutions, has been recognized with the prestigious 2023 Tech Cares Award by TechRadius for its exceptional commitment to employee support and corporate social responsibility.
Etech's unwavering dedication to its workforce, regardless of location, sets it apart as an industry leader in employee support. With state-of-the-art centers across the United States, Jamaica, and India, Etech swiftly adapted during the COVID-19 pandemic, transitioning its 3,600+ team members to a work-from-home environment within 90 days. The company's support system for in-office and remote employees exemplifies its commitment to fostering a positive and productive work environment.
Some highlights of Etech Global Services' employee support system, volunteerism and give back initiatives include:
• Training and Development: Etech invests in its employees' growth and professional development through specialized leadership development programs, comprehensive training, and skill enhancement sessions, ensuring they reach their full potential.
• Employee Assistance Programs (EAP): Recognizing the importance of work-life balance, Etech established EAPs that provide counseling, support, and resources to promote the physical and mental well-being of its entire workforce.
• Remote Employee Support: Etech goes above and beyond to support its remote workforce, investing in robust technological infrastructure, and fostering unity through virtual meetings and interactive training sessions.
• Special Security Awareness Training: Etech ensures a safe and secure environment by empowering employees with special training to protect against cyber-crimes.
• Employee Wellbeing Initiatives: To address the toll of the pandemic on mental health, Etech launched various well-being initiatives, including virtual wellness programs and counseling services.
• Recognition and Appreciation: Etech consistently recognizes and celebrates outstanding performance, fostering a sense of value and dedication among its employees.
• Etech's commitment to volunteerism is an integral part of its culture and foundation. The company actively seeks to make a positive impact in communities through strategic partnerships with community organizations, NGOs, and local initiatives. Etech employees contribute their time and skills to various volunteering opportunities, giving back over 2,500 hours from 2022 to 2023.
• Education remains a key focus for Etech, and the company's Tuition Reimbursement Program has made a profound impact on its employees' personal and professional growth. With an investment of over $1 million since its introduction in 2003, the program supports employees in pursuing higher education, skill development, and professional certifications.
"We are honored to receive the 2023 Tech Cares Award, which recognizes our commitment to supporting our employees, contributing to our communities, and empowering our team members through education," said Matt Rocco, President & CEO of Etech Global Services. "At Etech, we believe in making a remarkable difference for each other, our customers, and within our communities, and this award reinforces our dedication to those ideals."
The Tech Cares Awards, presented by TechRadius, acknowledges companies that exemplify excellence in corporate social responsibility and make a meaningful impact for their employees and communities. Etech's exceptional initiatives have earned it a well-deserved place among the honorees of this esteemed award.
"Etech Global Services has earned a 2023 Tech Cares award for their outstanding commitment to corporate social responsibility," said Megan Headley, VP of Research at TrustRadius. "Their unwavering support for in-office and remote employees, comprehensive employee assistance programs, and dedication to employee growth through education and tuition reimbursement exemplify their genuine care for their workforce. Furthermore, Etech's commitment to volunteerism, community partnerships, and recognizing employee efforts showcase their dedication to making a meaningful impact on both their employees and communities. "
For more information about Etech Global Services and its commitment to employee support, volunteerism, and education, please visit www.etechgs.com.
Etech was also recently awarded with the “BPO of the Year” by Customer Contact Week (CCW) and is also nominated as a finalist for the ICMI awards, for ’ Best New Technology Solution’ and ‘Best Learning & Development Program’. The ICMI final winners will be announced at their event (ICMI Contact Center EXPO) in Florida on October 18th. Etech will also be exhibiting at the event. Register using Etech’s code Etech400 to get $400 off on the passes.
About Etech Global Services:
Etech Global Services is a leading provider of BPO (Contact Center) solutions for businesses worldwide. With a focus on delivering best-in-class customer experiences, Etech offers innovative solutions such as call center services, omnichannel support, quality monitoring, and more.
