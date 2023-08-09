Shaftsbury Barracks/ DUI #3, Negligent Operation

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23B3003735

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Colin Shepley

STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

DATE/TIME: 08/08/2023 at 2024 hours.

INCIDENT LOCATION: 468 Route 9 Woodford, VT

VIOLATION: DUI#3, Negligent Operation

ACCUSED: Roger C. Frybarger

AGE: 71

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Oxford, CT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Vermont State Police were dispatched to a one car motor vehicle crash in the area of 468 Route 9 in the Town of Woodford. It was reported that the operator of the vehicle had struck a telephone pole and was attempting to leave the scene.

Upon arrival to the scene, the operator was identified as Roger Frybarger. While speaking with Frybarger he displayed numerous indicators of impairment. After conducting an investigation, Frybarger was arrested for DUI #3 and Negligent Operation.

Frybarger was transported to the Shaftsbury State Police Barracks where he was processed and released with a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Bennington Criminal Division on 08/28/2023 at 0815 hours.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/28/2023 at 0815 hours.

COURT: Vermont Superior Court Bennington Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Colin Shepley

Vermont State Police Shaftsbury

96 Airport Road Shaftsbury, VT 05262

802-442-5421