Eastbound and westbound lane closures scheduled on Interstate 64 near Nitro

The right lane on both eastbound and westbound Interstate 64 will be closed from 6 p.m. Tuesday, August 8, 2023, through 6 a.m. Wednesday, August 8, 2023, near the Nitro exit.



The westbound lane will be closed at mile marker 45 for guardrail repair. The westbound lane will be closed at the Exit 44 exit ramp to modify the traffic pattern for future rubblization and paving.​​