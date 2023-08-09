Cutting-Edge Technology & Skilled Surgeons Combine to Deliver Exceptional Hip Replacement Outcomes at Polaris Healthcare
Experience Revolutionary Hip Replacement at Polaris Healthcare, seamlessly combining cutting-edge technology with the expertise of highly skilled surgical teamPUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Polaris Healthcare, a pioneering healthcare, is setting new standards in hip replacement surgeries by seamlessly combining cutting-edge technology with the expertise of their highly skilled surgical team. With a mission to provide the best possible care to patients, Polaris Healthcare has revolutionised hip replacement procedures, offering improved mobility, reduced recovery times, and enhanced overall quality of life.
The demand for hip replacement surgeries has been on the rise globally, and Polaris Healthcare has been at the forefront of embracing modern technological advancements to meet this growing need. With a commitment to innovation and patient-centric care, Polaris Healthcare has emerged as a leader in delivering exceptional hip replacement outcomes with their renowned surgical team who are experts in the latest medical technology.
Hip replacement surgeries have garnered immense popularity worldwide, especially in India, where advancements in modern technology have transformed the field of orthopaedic surgery. Polaris Healthcare's skilled surgeons leverage cutting-edge replacement parts that closely replicate the body's natural joints, ensuring patients benefit from smoother, expansive artificial joints that proficiently replace degenerated and painful arthritic hip joints.
Candidates seeking a total hip replacement at Polaris Healthcare undergo comprehensive evaluations to determine the best course of action. This procedure is primarily recommended for individuals experiencing significant pain during weight-bearing activities, which impacts their mobility and overall quality of life.
The team of orthopaedic surgeons at Polaris Healthcare excels in providing personalised solutions tailored to each patient's unique needs. Their expertise extends to addressing various medical conditions, including osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, hip fractures, and congenital hip abnormalities. The decision to undergo total hip replacement surgery takes into account the patient's overall health and physiological age, which often holds more significance than their chronological age.
As a patient-centric institution, Polaris Healthcare emphasises the exploration of conservative treatments before resorting to surgery. These treatments may include exercise regimens to strengthen muscles, weight loss programs to alleviate stress on joints, activity modifications to reduce pain, and the use of anti-inflammatory medications or assistive devices.
When performing hip replacements, Polaris Healthcare's experienced surgeons meticulously evaluate various options, considering factors such as the use of cement for attaching replacement components, the surgical approach, the choice of materials for the replacement hip, and the utilisation of computer-assisted techniques.
An essential aspect of hip replacement surgery is determining the surgical approach—whether from the front (anterior) or back (posterior) side of the hip. The anterior approach offers several advantages, including reduced tissue trauma, faster post-surgery recovery, and minimised risk of dislocation after the operation, preserving posterior structures.
Polaris Healthcare takes immense pride in their highly skilled surgical team, whose expertise shines through an array of cutting-edge surgical options that deliver exceptional outcomes. Their proficiency encompasses a range of advanced procedures designed to ensure the utmost success for its patients. With a profound grasp of computer-assisted surgery, their surgeons leverage state-of-the-art technology to enhance precision and accuracy. This enables them to attain optimal implant positioning, receive real-time feedback, and reduce the risk of post-operative complications.
Furthermore, Polaris Healthcare remains committed to embracing minimally invasive surgery, which involves smaller incisions and reduced tissue disruption. This approach allows for quicker recovery, less scarring, and shorter hospital stays, significantly improving the overall patient experience.
The accomplished team at Polaris Healthcare is well-versed in utilising not only computer-assisted surgery but also integrating robotic-assisted approaches, pushing precision boundaries to new heights. These sophisticated robotic systems work collaboratively with the surgeons, enhancing the planning and execution of hip replacement surgeries with unmatched accuracy.
Testimonials from satisfied patients at Polaris Healthcare further attest to the institution's success.
Vijay Gavali shared his father's experience after undergoing total hip replacement surgery for AVN (avascular necrosis) of the hip. Under the expert care of Dr Surendra Patil and his team, his father was able to walk the very next day after surgery. Post-surgery, his father's condition improved significantly, becoming pain-free. Vijay Gavali expressed gratitude to Dr Patil and the entire team at Polaris Healthcare for their outstanding care and successful outcome.
With a commitment to excellence and continuous innovation, Polaris Healthcare leads the way in hip replacement procedures, providing patients suffering from severe hip pain with a renewed hope for a vibrant and active quality of life. The exceptional outcomes achieved by their skilled surgeons with a high knowledge in latest medical technology further solidify Polaris Healthcare's position as a frontrunner in the field.
About Polaris Healthcare:
After catering to corporate hospitals for over a decade, the duo Dr Surendra Patil and Dr Ujwala Patil decided to commence their multidisciplinary hospital in 2011 as a super-speciality orthopaedic centre along with a centre for Natural Birthing and Gynaecology.
After encountering multiple cases and witnessing a crunch between the doctors and patients, they felt a need to start a space of their own where they could guide the patients in the right direction with personalised care and empathetic treatment. Their willingness to go above and beyond for their patients led to the conceptualisation of Polaris Healthcare.
Backed by multiple orthopaedic specialists and talented staff, Polaris HealthCare puts patients' welfare at the forefront. Recognised as one of the top-notch orthopaedic hospitals in Pune, Polaris Healthcare treats a series of complex knee and joint disorders with better treatment options and provides top care for their patients before and after surgery.
