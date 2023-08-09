Update No. 1: Police operation concludes in Lyndonville

STATE OF VERMONT

Police operation concludes in Lyndonville

LYNDONVILLE, Vermont (Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023) — A police operation Tuesday night in Lyndonville has concluded.

Broad Street was closed for about 30 minutes and has since reopened. Jared Bradley, 42, of St. Johnsbury was arrested on an outstanding warrant from the Vermont Parole Board that was issued July 24. The warrant was unconnected to the ongoing investigation that prompted Tuesday night’s police activity.

The Vermont State Police thanks local law enforcement and members of the public for their assistance and cooperation. VSP will release further information as the investigation progresses.

The Vermont State Police, with the assistance of local law enforcement, is conducting an operation Tuesday night, Aug. 8, 2023, in Lyndonville.

The police activity is part of an active and ongoing investigation related to reports of criminal activity in the Northeast Kingdom. The operation is taking place on Broad Street between Red Village Road and Passumpsic Street, in the vicinity of the McDonald’s restaurant. Broad Street, also known as U.S. Route 5, is closed in the area during the operation.

Multiple components of the Vermont State Police are involved, including the Tactical Services Unit, Narcotics Investigation Unit, Crisis Negotiation Unit, Bureau of Criminal Investigations, and Field Force Division. The Lyndonville Police Department is providing assistance.

Members of the public are asked to avoid the area while this operation is underway. The police response is focused on the specific location in question, and there is no indication of a danger to the broader community.

No additional details are currently available. The state police will provide further information at the appropriate time.

