Suspect Sought in an Unarmed Robbery of an Establishment Offense: 1600 Block of Connecticut Avenue, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Second District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect in reference to an Unarmed Robbery of an Establishment offense that occurred on Tuesday, August 8, 2023, in the 1600 Block of Connecticut Avenue, Northwest.

At approximately 2:35 pm, the suspect entered an establishment at the listed location. Once inside, the suspect pretended to make a purchase and once the register was open, took U.S. Currency from the register. The suspect then fled the scene.

The suspect was captured by surveillance camera and can be seen in the picture below:

Anyone who can identify this individual or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.