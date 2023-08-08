Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 1200 Block of Valley Avenue, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Seventh District announces an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Monday, June 26, 2023, in the 1200 block of Valley Avenue, Southeast.

At approximately 6:16 pm, Seventh District officers responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male shooting victim. The victim was transported to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

On Saturday, August 5, 2023, 31-year-old Walik Smith, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault With a Dangerous Weapon (Gun).

###