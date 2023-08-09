Global Village Foundation Announces the Appointment of New Board of Directors, Broadens Programs in Vietnam
The US-based nonprofit benefitting Vietnam for 23 years has added five new board members.
After 40 years of humanitarian work, it’s my belief that focusing on career training will provide the most transformative change in Vietnam.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA , UNITED STATES, August 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Village Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization providing education and social services to disadvantaged children in Vietnam, is pleased to welcome the appointment of five new members to the board of directors.
— Le Ly Hayslip
The eight-member volunteer board steers the charitable organization’s strategic direction, educational and cultural programming, and raises philanthropic support for disadvantaged children in Da Nang, Vietnam.
Among the beneficiaries is the Village of Hope center where a cumulative 800 children and young adults, many of whom are orphans, have received housing, education, healthcare, life skills, and job training. Le Ngoc Diem Mi, a 31-year old alumni of the center, is just one of the success stories. As a result of a scholarship from the Global Village Foundation, Diem Mi went on to earn her Pharmacy degree and has since opened a pharmacy in her community.
“Creating this new, diversified board will ensure that Global Village Foundation will be part of the next era of leading nonprofits operating in Vietnam,” said Le Ly Hayslip, the philanthropist and New York Times-bestselling author who founded the organization in 1999. “After 40 years of humanitarian work, it’s my belief that focusing on career training will provide the most transformative change in Vietnam. With Da Nang as the main economic hub in the region, our young adults would be prepared to join and succeed in the workforce. It’s an untapped opportunity for our new board, along with our community of generous donors and volunteers, to make a lasting impact.”
All members elected to a three-year term are:
- Diep Mong Nguyen, MD, is a retired OB/GYN who previously worked at Kaiser Permanente. She received her medical degree from UCSF, and has practiced throughout Southern California.
- Derek Powell holds the position of Director at Altman Solon where he serves as an expert in the firm's Media & Entertainment practice. His primary areas of expertise include media technology, operational enhancements, and growth strategy.
- Shane Nguyen is a corporate and healthcare operations professional. He has provided consultation services for major organizations, including HP, Dell, Kaiser Permanente, and Cedars Sinai. He also serves on the board of the OutpostNA.
- Taylur Ngo is a writer and marketing professional. Her background in theater, literature, and technology enables her to bring creative, narrative-driven solutions to organizations.
- Lawrence D'Attillo is a professional photographer and a retired symphony orchestra musician where he has made significant contributions to both fields. Additionally, he has been an active and engaged civic and cultural member in Vietnam.
- Linda Trinh Vo, Ph.D., is a distinguished scholar and educator renowned for her contributions to Asian American Studies. She is a Professor at the University of California, Irvine and has served in leadership roles in a number of organizations.
- Alan Hayslip is a sound engineer with Deluxe. He is a founding board member of Global Village Foundation and instrumental to an alliance program with universities and nonprofits. He oversees all programming.
“Being appointed as the board president of Global Village Foundation is truly an honor,” said Dr. Diep Nguyen, co-chair of the board. “Under our visionary leader Le Ly Hayslip, our board is confident that we can carry forward the legacy and provide a meaningful impact in Vietnam.”
The board is currently planning for the Global Peace & Legacy Awards Gala taking place on November 18, 2023 in Santa Monica, California. The full day of events includes a book talk, an in-person film screening of Heaven and Earth (directed by Oliver Stone), and concludes with recognizing three honorees for their exceptional contribution. Learn more here.
