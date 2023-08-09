Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) Market is Poised for Significant Growth During The Forecast Period 2023-2030

Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) Market

The Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) Market is segmented into Regions, Applications (Health Care Products, Cosmetics, Others), and Types (Content Greater than or Equal to 98%, Content Less than 98%). The Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) market is expected to grow annually by magnificent (CAGR 2023 - 2030).

Who is the largest manufacturers of Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) Market worldwide?

GeneHarbor

Herbalmax

Genex Formulas

Shinkowa Pharmaceutical

Maac10 Formulas

EffePharm

Bontac

CELFULL

Kingdomway

Short Description About Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) Market:

The Global Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) market is anticipated to rise at a considerable rate during the forecast period, between 2023 and 2030. In 2022, the market is growing at a steady rate and with the rising adoption of strategies by key players, the market is expected to rise over the projected horizon.

Beta-Nicotinamide mononucleotide (NMN) is an intermediate of NAD+ biosynthesis produced from nicotinamide through nicotinamide phosphoribosyltransferase (NAMPT) and also referred to as NMN or nicotinamide ribotide. In recent studies of NMN applications to prevention and diagnosis of age-dependent diseases such as diabetes, neurodegenerative disorder, cardiac disease etc., it has become one of hottest biomarkers on discussion for anti-aging, lately.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) Market

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) market size is estimated to be worth US$ 356.1 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 1075.5 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 20.2% during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, Content Greater than or Equal to 98% accounting for % of the Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While Health Care Products segment is altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

Global key players of nicotinamide mononucleotide (NMN) include GeneHarbor, Herbalmax, Genex Formulas, etc. Asia-Pacific is the largest producer of nicotinamide mononucleotide (NMN), holds a share about 65%, followed by North America, and Europe. In terms of purity, content greater than or equal to 98% is the largest segment, with a share over 90%. And in terms of application, the largest segment is health care products, with a share over 90%.

What are the factors driving the growth of the Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) Market?

Growing demand for below applications around the world has had a direct impact on the growth of the Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN)

Health Care Products

Cosmetics

Others

What are the types of Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) available in the Market?

Based on Product Types the Market is categorized into Below types that held the largest Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) market share In 2022.

Content Greater than or Equal to 98%

Content Less than 98%

Which regions are leading the Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) Market?

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

