Visit the Illinois Liquor Control Commission at the 2023 Illinois State Fair!

ILLINOIS, August 8 - The ILCC's Table Will Have Educational Materials, Giveaways, Games, and Prizes





The Illinois Liquor Control Commission (ILCC) is excited to attend the Illinois State Fair this year with a table in the Lieutenant Governor's tent.





"The Illinois State Fair is a staple of Illinois' summer festivities, and a showcase of the best Illinois has to offer," said Illinois Liquor Control Commission Executive Director Lisa Gardner. "The ILCC looks forward to engaging with fairgoers celebrating our state's agriculture and culture by providing educational resources on alcohol safety and awareness."





Educational materials and giveaways will be available every day at the ILCC table. A schedule of activities and events is below:





Saturday, Aug. 12 - Kids Day Coloring Contest





Tuesday-Saturday, Aug. 15 - 19, 10:00 a.m. - 6:30 p.m. - Impaired Driving Vehicle Course

Experience firsthand the dangers of driving while impaired by wearing impairment goggles and navigating a pedal kart through an enclosed track.





Every Day - Retiring "We Card Hard" Contest

Submit a slogan or catchphrase to replace "We Card Hard"; the winner(s) will receive a super prize, and the winning phrase(s) will be used in a statewide underage drinking campaign.





Every Day - Prize Wheel

Spin and win! Large and small prizes of all kinds.





Follow the Illinois Liquor Control Commission on social media for the most up-to-date information:









About the Illinois Liquor Control Commission





The Illinois Liquor Control Commission's mission is to protect the health, safety, and welfare of the people of Illinois through careful control and regulation of the manufacture, distribution, and sale of alcoholic liquors and through the development of strategies to reduce youth access to alcohol products and the provision of training and education on responsible beverage service.



