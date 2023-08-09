Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,789 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 476,497 in the last 365 days.

Office of the Governor – News Release – Emergency Proclamation for Hurricane Dora, Wildfires

HONOLULU  ̶  Acting Governor Sylvia Luke, acting on behalf of Governor Josh Green, M.D., issued an emergency proclamation relating to wildfires in Maui and Hawaiʻi Counties that are being fueled by Hurricane Dora, churning far south of the islands.

“We are closely following the wildfires caused by the strong winds of Hurricane Dora,” said Lieutenant Governor Sylvia Luke. “The safety of our residents is paramount, and this emergency proclamation will activate the Hawaiʻi National Guard to support emergency responders in the impacted communities.”

Governor Green has been fully briefed on Hurricane Dora and its impacts. “Lieutenant Governor Luke has my full support,” said the Governor. “My thoughts are with the residents and businesses affected by Hurricane Dora,” he said.

The emergency proclamation authorizes several actions, including activation of the National Guard, authorizes appropriate actions by the director of the Hawaiʻi Emergency Management Agency and the Administrator of Emergency Management, as well as the expenditure of state general revenue funds for relief of conditions created by Hurricane Dora.

A copy of the executed EP is attached.

# # #

Media Contacts:  

Erika Engle

Press Secretary

Office of the Governor, State of Hawai‘i

Phone: (808) 586-0120

Email: [email protected]

  

Makana McClellan  

Director of Communications  

Office of the Governor, State of Hawaiʻi 

Cell: (808) 265-0083  

Email: [email protected]   

 

Shari Nishijima

Communications Director

Office of Lieutenant Governor Sylvia Luke

Office: (808) 586-0255

Email: [email protected]

You just read:

Office of the Governor – News Release – Emergency Proclamation for Hurricane Dora, Wildfires

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more