HON. Olo Fiti Afoa Vaai Remarks

SAMOA, August 9 - Partnership Arrangement – Samoa Airport Security Equipment

08/08/2023

Your Excellency Dr. Trevor Matheson – NZ High Commissioner to Samoa,

Ladies & Gentlemen



On behalf of the Government of Samoa, it is a pleasure for me to be signing this Partnership Agreement for the Supply, Installation and Maintenance of Aviation Security Screening Equipment being donated by the Government and People of New Zealand and funded through the Pacific Security Fund.

Please convey our sincerest appreciation to the Government of New Zealand for its continued assistance and commitment to Samoa in the field of aviation and the enhancement of our efforts to ensure the security of our borders. Today’s signing of this agreement further reaffirms the ties of friendship that we enjoy.

I acknowledge the work and tireless efforts of the people behind the scenes to bring this to completion. The installation of these new equipment will ensure Samoa’s continued compliance with ICAO standards and best practice and it is a timely investment as Samoa prepares to host the CHOGM meeting in 2024.

Once again, on behalf of the Government and people of Samoa, Faafetai tele to the Government of New Zealand for its tremendous support and continuing assistance.

May we continue to work together in the spirit of trust and friendship. God Bless, Soifua ma ia manuia!

