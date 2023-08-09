Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,805 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 476,632 in the last 365 days.

HON. Olo Fiti Afoa Vaai Remarks

SAMOA, August 9 - Partnership Arrangement – Samoa Airport Security Equipment

08/08/2023

Your Excellency Dr. Trevor Matheson – NZ High Commissioner to Samoa,
 Ladies & Gentlemen


On behalf of the Government of Samoa, it is a pleasure for me to be signing this Partnership Agreement for the Supply, Installation and Maintenance of Aviation Security Screening Equipment being donated by the Government and People of New Zealand   and funded through the Pacific Security Fund.

Please convey our sincerest appreciation to the Government of New Zealand for its continued assistance and commitment to Samoa in the field of aviation and the enhancement of our efforts to ensure the security of our borders. Today’s signing of this agreement further reaffirms the ties of friendship that we enjoy.

I acknowledge the work   and tireless efforts of the people behind the scenes to bring this to completion.   The installation of these new equipment will ensure Samoa’s continued compliance with ICAO standards and best practice and it is a timely investment   as Samoa prepares to host the CHOGM meeting in 2024.

Once again, on behalf of the Government and people of Samoa, Faafetai tele to the Government of New Zealand for its tremendous support   and continuing assistance.

May we continue to work together in the spirit of trust and friendship.  God Bless, Soifua ma ia manuia!

August 9, 2023

You just read:

HON. Olo Fiti Afoa Vaai Remarks

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more