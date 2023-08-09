PRESS RELEASE: Australia supports Samoa Bureau of Statistics’ survey



8 August 2023: Australia recognises the critical role the Samoa Bureau of Statistics plays in ensuring decision-makers are informed by accurate and comprehensive data.



Today, the Australian Deputy High Commissioner, Ms. Claire McGeechan, presented equipment to the Chief Executive Officer of the Samoa Bureau of Statistics, Leota Ali’ielua Salani, to support their work as they undertake their Household Income and Expenditure Survey (HIES). The equipment package includes laptops, tablets, and statistical software which will contribute to the collection of HIES data.



This survey, which collects household level data on income, expenditure, and living conditions, will ensure that the Government of Samoa and its partners are able to provide targeted support to where it’s most needed.

Australia’s broad financial support earmarked for the HIES totals $WST1.2 million, with the equipment presented part of a total equipment and software package of $WST140,000.



“Australia is pleased to support the Samoa Bureau of Statistics’ Household Income and Expenditure Survey which will offer critical insights into Samoa’s socio-economic landscape. The data gathered will inform decision-making and policy development at all levels and contribute to Samoa’s aspirations for an equitable and prosperous nation,” said Ms. Claire McGeechan, Australia’s Deputy High Commissioner to Samoa.



“On behalf of the Government and People of Samoa, I wish to thank the Government of Australia through the Australian High Commission, for your commitment in assisting the Samoa Bureau of Statistics in ensuring that the survey is equipped with the right office equipment to further improve the collection and dissemination of statistics. This will also serve as a continuous reminder of the close relationship between our two countries,” said Leota Ali’ielua Salani, the Chief Executive Officer of the Samoa Bureau of Statistics.



Australia’s support for the HIES is multifaceted, encompassing financial assistance, equipment, software, technical expertise, and capability building.



This support was provided through the Tautai – Governance for Economic Growth Partnership between the Governments of Australia and Samoa. The Tautai Partnership focuses on supporting the Government of Samoa’s fiscal governance, public financial management, debt sustainability, and policies and services that translate economic growth into improved community well-being.