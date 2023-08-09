FY23 Full Year Results Briefing

BRISBANE, Australia, Aug. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allkem Limited (ASX|TSX: AKE) (“Allkem” or “the Company”) will release its Full Year Results on Friday, 18 August 2023.



Managing Director and CEO, Mr. Martín Pérez de Solay and Acting CFO, Christian Cortes will conduct a live webcast briefing at 10:00 am AEST (Sydney, Melbourne) on the same day.

To pre-register your details and join the webcast briefing, please follow the link on the homepage of Allkem’s website, www.allkem.co. Written questions may be submitted via the webcast and playback of the briefing and Q&A session will also be available on the company’s website.

This release was authorised by Mr Martin Perez de Solay, CEO and Managing Director of Allkem Limited.