Office of the Governor – News Release – Emergency Proclamation for Hurricane Dora, Wildfires

HONOLULU ̶ Acting Governor Sylvia Luke, acting on behalf of Governor Josh Green, M.D., issued an emergency proclamation relating to wildfires in Maui and Hawaiʻi Counties that are being fueled by Hurricane Dora, churning far south of the islands.

“We are closely following the wildfires caused by the strong winds of Hurricane Dora,” said Lieutenant Governor Sylvia Luke. “The safety of our residents is paramount, and this emergency proclamation will activate the Hawaiʻi National Guard to support emergency responders in the impacted communities.”

Governor Green has been fully briefed on Hurricane Dora and its impacts. “Lieutenant Governor Luke has my full support,” said the Governor. “My thoughts are with the residents and businesses affected by Hurricane Dora,” he said.

The emergency proclamation authorizes several actions, including activation of the National Guard, authorizes appropriate actions by the director of the Hawaiʻi Emergency Management Agency and the Administrator of Emergency Management, as well as the expenditure of state general revenue funds for relief of conditions created by Hurricane Dora.

A copy of the executed EP is attached.

